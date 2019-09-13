Founders Financial Securities Holding In Microsoft (MSFT) Was Has Boosted; Rock Point Advisors Stake in Centurylink (CTL) Lifted by $2.95 Million as Market Value Rose

Rock Point Advisors Llc increased its stake in Centurylink (CTL) by 26.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc bought 268,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 1.27 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.88 million, up from 997,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Centurylink for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $13.53. About 17.18M shares traded or 40.63% up from the average. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 28/03/2018 – Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston Of Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” Headline ACE Comic Con Seattle At The WaMu Theater & CenturyLink Field Event Center; 27/04/2018 – Orlando Magic and CenturyLink Team Up to Recognize Students Through STEM All-Stars Program; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Telecom and Utilities Adds CenturyLink; 29/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK HOLDINGS REPORTS 9.7% STAKE; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF FEBRUARY 5, 2018 – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – DOJ OKS CENTURYLINK PROPOSED SALE OF FORMER LEVEL 3 ASSETS; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED REPORTS 9.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF MARCH 27, 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q EPS 11c; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Networks; 27/03/2018 – CenturyLink Controller David D. Cole to Step Down April 8

Founders Financial Securities Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 132.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Financial Securities Llc bought 3,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 5,430 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $727,000, up from 2,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Financial Securities Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.52. About 27.01 million shares traded or 11.44% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY REVENUE IN INTELLIGENT CLOUD WAS $7.9 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q COMMERCIAL CLOUD MARGINS WIDEN TO 57%; 19/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS GLOBAL VSTS CI/CD OUTAGE LASTED FOR 4 HRS; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS RAJESH JHA TO LEAD TEAM ON EXPERIENCES & DEVICES; 07/04/2018 – The ship had been discovered by a search team led by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen; 07/05/2018 – PagerDuty Helps Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio Customers Manage lncidents in Real Time and Migrate Confidently to the Cloud; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MAY RELEASE NEW SURFACE TABLETS LATER IN 2018; 17/05/2018 – Abry Partners Merges NexusTek with Breakthrough Technology Group; 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert

Founders Financial Securities Llc, which manages about $511.93M and $303.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 16,179 shares to 47,355 shares, valued at $5.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 78,611 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,095 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Old Second Bank Of Aurora owns 75,448 shares or 3.58% of their US portfolio. 360,000 were reported by Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno. Covington Investment Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 75,543 shares or 3.3% of all its holdings. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt has 8.24% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 264,903 shares. The Connecticut-based Pettee Invsts has invested 1.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Timessquare Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.16% or 154,070 shares. Sequoia Financial Advisors Lc stated it has 1.3% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Findlay Park Llp reported 5.08M shares stake. Kornitzer Cap Management Ks, Kansas-based fund reported 1.04 million shares. Karp Cap Mgmt Corp invested 1.08% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Joel Isaacson & Limited Liability stated it has 44,027 shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. Vestor Capital Limited Liability Com holds 4.84% or 204,659 shares in its portfolio. Ntv Asset Limited Liability Com owns 54,501 shares. Hemenway Ltd Liability holds 2.84% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 137,265 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Ltd Company holds 160,974 shares or 2.41% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 09/06/2019: DOCU, DOMO, CRWD, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on September 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 30, 2019 : NEE^R, GSX, GE, IXUS, VALE, MSFT, CDE, CMCSA, BAC, INTC, QQQ, AAPL – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Microsoft (MSFT) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Reasons Why Microsoft (MSFT) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “CenturyLink Announces Pricing of Private Offering of Level 3 Financing Senior Notes – PRNewswire” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks â€“ Market Surges on Apple, Tech and Boeing Gains – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “CenturyLink Announces Proposed Private Offering of Level 3 Financing Senior Notes – PRNewswire” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CenturyLink: Great Leveraged Returns Or Disaster – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “The Army of Network-Based Threats Continues to Advance – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $196,600 was bought by GLENN T MICHAEL. PERRY HARVEY P had bought 10,000 shares worth $109,192. Shares for $147,155 were bought by Dev Indraneel. Another trade for 37,000 shares valued at $404,250 was made by CLONTZ STEVEN T on Friday, May 10.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 63 investors sold CTL shares while 170 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 776.49 million shares or 13.47% less from 897.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bb&T holds 16,420 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Llc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.55% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Natl Pension Ser stated it has 1.38 million shares. British Columbia Management Corporation has invested 0.06% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Cetera Advisor Netwr Lc, a California-based fund reported 122,618 shares. Bruni J V And holds 2.18% or 1.05 million shares in its portfolio. Wedge Cap Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc reported 70,461 shares stake. Hightower Service Lta stated it has 0.03% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Price T Rowe Incorporated Md reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Raymond James Tru Na stated it has 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Petrus Tru Lta stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 101,219 shares. Moreover, First Manhattan has 0.01% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 79,175 shares. Hyman Charles D holds 24,253 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.