Founders Financial Securities Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Decreased as Share Value Declined; United Technologies (UTX) Position Has Lifted by Global Endowment Management Lp

Founders Financial Securities Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 26.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Financial Securities Llc sold 7,479 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 20,495 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.57 million, down from 27,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Financial Securities Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $310.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $73.28. About 6.35M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 08/03/2018 – Exxon CEO: Trump tariffs move us ‘in the opposite direction’ from tax cut and deregulation benefits; 07/03/2018 – GM CEO Wants EV Tax Credits, Exxon Boosts Spending: Energy Wrap; 08/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $85; 28/03/2018 – ExxonMobil to Release 2017 Financial and Operating Review; 18/04/2018 – Commodities trader Gunvor joins transparency group EITI; 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in Talks on U.S. Shale Deal; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN REFINERY FLEXICOKER WORK TO FINISH BY EARLY JUNE; 05/03/2018 EXXON-LED CONSORTIUM XOM.N SUBMITS INTEREST FOR BLOCKS WEST, SOUTHWEST OF CRETE- LICENSING AUTHORITY; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.82/SHR FROM $0.77; EST. $0.79; 25/05/2018 – EXXON HAS STARTED EVACUATING NON-ESSENTIAL WORKERS FROM LENA

Global Endowment Management Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 609.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp bought 13,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 15,330 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.00M, up from 2,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $137.2. About 984,371 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 10/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC: Utilities must offer customers an opt-out from advanced meter installation; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES TO MAKE $15B INVESTMENT IN U.S. NEXT 5 YRS; 12/03/2018 – Avista/Hydro One in Settlement Talks With Washington UTC Staff; 04/05/2018 – Rockwell Collins/UTC glides towards US conditional approval; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF AKS FOR COMMISSION TO EXTEND DEADLINES; 10/04/2018 – Triumph Product Support Announces LTA Extension with Pratt & Whitney; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: TALKING WITH INVESTORS ABOUT VALUE OF POSSIBLE BREAKUP; 21/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO:INVESTMENT CASE FOR DUAL-SOURCE ENGINE `MORE DIFFICULT’; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO BELIEVES CHINA, U.S. ARE MOTIVATED TO HAVE PRODUCTIVE TRADE RELATIONSHIP

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 20.13 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Founders Financial Securities Llc, which manages about $511.93 million and $303.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Lrg Cp Grwth Alphad (FTC) by 5,946 shares to 62,392 shares, valued at $4.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,094 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,430 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Lrg Cp Vl Alphadex (FTA).

Global Endowment Management Lp, which manages about $5.46 billion and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 5,170 shares to 3,970 shares, valued at $441,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 42,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,570 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc.

