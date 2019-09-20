Founders Financial Securities Has Upped Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $411,502; As Quanta Svcs (PWR) Stock Declined, First Trust Advisors LP Has Raised Stake

First Trust Advisors Lp increased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR) by 14.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp bought 43,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The institutional investor held 347,160 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.26 million, up from 303,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Quanta Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $37.6. About 771,902 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Quanta Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PWR); 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $815.4M-$917M; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Inova Diagnostics Incorporated- QUANTA-Lyser 240 IFA, Part #GS0242. The instrument is a fully automated, high-throughput,; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 EPS $2.07-EPS $2.47; 29/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Inova Diagnostics Incorporated- QUANTA-Lyser 240 EIA, Part #GS0241. The instrument is a fully automated, high-throughput,; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $9.95 BLN TO $10.55 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Rev $9.95B-$10.55B; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Net $37.6M; 26/03/2018 – QUANTA 4Q OPER PROFIT NT$4.11B, EST. NT$5.23B

Founders Financial Securities Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 132.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Financial Securities Llc bought 3,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 5,430 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $727,000, up from 2,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Financial Securities Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $139.35. About 28.43 million shares traded or 15.83% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – Major US Communications Company Expands Strategic Relationship With Determine, Inc. Through Market-Leading Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Sits Down with CNBC’s Jon Fortt Today; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year; 30/04/2018 – Cyren Announces Enhanced Security through Microsoft Office 365 Integration; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft to offer governments local version of Azure cloud service; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 19/04/2018 – A six-page memo explains Jeff Bezos’s plan to end the era of a Microsoft Office giant; 16/05/2018 – Ping Identity Announces Integration of PingFederate with Microsoft Azure Active Directory Connect; 11/04/2018 – YI Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox to Bring AI-Powered Vision SDK to Microsoft Azure IoT Platform

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stratos Wealth Prtn reported 1.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Heritage Wealth has invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Benedict Finance Advsrs reported 82,510 shares. Signature Estate Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Co owns 43,822 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Wright Invsts Ser holds 5.36% or 105,113 shares. Monetary Management Group Inc Inc stated it has 6.01% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Duquesne Family Office Ltd holds 5.23M shares or 20.78% of its portfolio. Illinois-based Roberts Glore And Co Incorporated Il has invested 4.22% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 39,074 are owned by Trust Communications Of Oklahoma. Mcmillion Mgmt owns 92,048 shares or 6.51% of their US portfolio. Invest Advsr invested 6% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Poplar Forest Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fincl Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) holds 1.36% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 22,159 shares. 6.91 million were accumulated by Citigroup. Advisory Inc, Illinois-based fund reported 34,896 shares.

Founders Financial Securities Llc, which manages about $511.93M and $303.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (HEFA) by 79,432 shares to 245,052 shares, valued at $7.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ssga Active Etf Tr by 51,248 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 203,700 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).

