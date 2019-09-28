Founders Financial Securities Has Raised Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) as Stock Price Rose; As Anthem (ANTM) Market Value Rose, Holder Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Has Lowered Holding

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 4.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp sold 1,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 30,587 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.63 million, down from 31,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $237.69. About 1.10M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Anthem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANTM); 06/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Considering Leaving Anthem Policies Up To Teams?; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 24/05/2018 – Trump Says NFL Owners’ Anthem Protest Ban Doesn’t Go Far Enough; 09/03/2018 – Haeggquist & Eck Investigates Anthem Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duty Regarding Failed CIGNA Merger; 12/03/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross Medicare Solutions Center Opens in Chinatown; 24/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Extra Points: Anthem, Kaepernick, Manziel; 16/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Eric Reid Believes Teams Are Shying Away From Him Due To Anthem Protests; 25/04/2018 – Inside the Confidential N.F.L. Meeting to Discuss National Anthem Protests; 30/03/2018 – FCC: FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem

Founders Financial Securities Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 132.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Financial Securities Llc bought 3,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 5,430 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $727,000, up from 2,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Financial Securities Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/04/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger on Nearly $36 Million Financing for Nordic Solar; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft’s veteran windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 29/05/2018 – Vizient Earns Ethics Inside Certification from Ethisphere Institute for Leadership in Ethics and Compliance Programs and Practices; 05/04/2018 – Microsoft is letting the firms it partners with keep the rights to their tech; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft and TruGrid announce Remote Desktop Protocol licensing agreement; 12/03/2018 – Former Microsoft CFO Chris Liddell could be Trump’s next top economic adviser It could give Silicon Valley more influence in the Trump administration; 23/04/2018 – T-SYSTEMS, MICROSOFT FORM PARTNERSHIP TO PUSH PUBLIC CLOUD SVCS; 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson is leaving as Microsoft reorganizes; 05/04/2018 – Dream Jobs Take Flight With Allegiant’s New Careers Website; 30/05/2018 – But former Google, Microsoft and Facebook executives say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 EPS, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.23 billion for 12.38 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $928.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United States Stl Corp New (NYSE:X) by 56,470 shares to 290,150 shares, valued at $4.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE) by 41,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 464,893 shares, and has risen its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (NYSE:GBX).

Founders Financial Securities Llc, which manages about $511.93 million and $303.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust by 26,563 shares to 235,466 shares, valued at $7.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust by 6,626 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,510 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (HEFA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cheviot Value Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 5.82% stake. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 2.92% or 312,935 shares in its portfolio. Somerset Tru Company owns 78,070 shares for 5.39% of their portfolio. Pacific Glob Mgmt Commerce has invested 4.5% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Ulysses Lc has 3.04% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Holderness Investments Communications reported 63,296 shares or 3.85% of all its holdings. Palisade Llc Nj has invested 0.22% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Mercantile invested in 57,409 shares. 51,705 are owned by Channing Cap Mgmt Llc. Rhumbline Advisers has 3.34% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nomura Inc reported 0.47% stake. Montecito Bancorporation & holds 1.8% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 44,399 shares. New York-based Blackrock Incorporated has invested 2.87% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Choate Inv Advsr holds 120,490 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Scotland Public Limited Com reported 326,096 shares.

