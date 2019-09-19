Founders Financial Securities Has Lifted Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $411,502; Shutterstock (Put) (SSTK) Holder Walleye Trading Lifted Position

Founders Financial Securities Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 132.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Financial Securities Llc bought 3,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 5,430 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $727,000, up from 2,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Financial Securities Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $141.07. About 32.44M shares traded or 33.21% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aaa underlying; Aa1 enhanced to Bellevue S.D. 405 (King County), WA’s GO bonds; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opened nearly 4% up Friday, the day after a first-quarter earnings beat. via @cnbctech; 16/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Microsoft is raring to release a low-cost Surface tablet; 29/03/2018 – Parts of Microsoft’s Windows and Devices Group are getting pulled out and placed in other groups as its leader departs; 07/04/2018 – The ship had been discovered by a search team led by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Microsoft Corporation – MSFT; 25/04/2018 – Document Security Systems, Inc. VP of Research & Development David Wicker to Host RIT Document Security & Packaging Technology Workshop; 23/05/2018 – delaware United Kingdom Launches SAP Workload Migration to Microsoft Azure for UK Customers; 14/03/2018 – Bravatek/AmbiCom JV to unveil field-tested Consumer Optimization Software Product; 25/04/2018 – ZDNet: Microsoft’s new open-source tech turns iPads, Surface Pros into big touchscreen

Walleye Trading Llc increased its stake in Shutterstock Inc (Put) (SSTK) by 120.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc bought 59,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.26% . The institutional investor held 108,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.24M, up from 49,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Shutterstock Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $36.12. About 165,080 shares traded. Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) has declined 11.81% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.81% the S&P500. Some Historical SSTK News: 26/04/2018 – Shutterstock 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 26/04/2018 – Shutterstock Sees FY Rev $625M-$635M; 26/04/2018 – Shutterstock 1Q Rev $153M; 17/05/2018 – Shutterstock and IBM Make it Easy for Marketers to Build Engaging Digital Experiences Using AI; 07/05/2018 – Shutterstock Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Shutterstock 1Q Net $32.6M; 18/04/2018 – Shutterstock Presenting at Conference May 8; 28/03/2018 – Shutterstock at Group Lunch Hosted By SunTrust Today; 21/03/2018 – Shutterstock Group Lunch Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 28; 26/04/2018 – Shutterstock 1Q EPS 92c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset Management One has 4.22M shares for 2.78% of their portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough holds 151,210 shares or 2.76% of its portfolio. Osher Van De Voorde Invest Mgmt reported 4.45% stake. Amica Mutual Insurance holds 3.73% or 219,996 shares in its portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Mgmt stated it has 1.11M shares or 4.96% of all its holdings. Century Companies Incorporated reported 2.35% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hills Bancorp & Tru Co accumulated 75,698 shares. Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) reported 26,433 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd owns 310,584 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 3.11M were reported by American Int Group. Beck Mack Oliver Limited Liability has 5.54% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Joel Isaacson Co Limited Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 44,027 shares. Grandfield & Dodd Limited Com reported 396,494 shares or 5.25% of all its holdings. American Economic Planning Gp Adv has invested 0.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Montana-based Stack Fincl Mngmt has invested 7.59% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Founders Financial Securities Llc, which manages about $511.93M and $303.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 7,479 shares to 20,495 shares, valued at $1.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (HEFA) by 79,432 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 245,052 shares, and cut its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr.

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $11.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (Call) (NYSE:T) by 206,100 shares to 319,537 shares, valued at $10.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (Put) (NYSE:XOM) by 480,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,600 shares, and cut its stake in Targa Res Corp (Call) (NYSE:TRGP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold SSTK shares while 33 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 20.23 million shares or 1.29% more from 19.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Ubs Asset Management Americas has 0% invested in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) for 15,668 shares. Northern Tru invested in 257,756 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP stated it has 0.01% in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK). C M Bidwell & Limited reported 144 shares. 582 were accumulated by Prelude Capital Mngmt Limited. Acadian Asset Management Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) for 827 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co invested in 34,013 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Management Limited Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK). Seizert Cap Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 33,822 shares. Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership owns 9,276 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board has 0.01% invested in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK). Charles Schwab Invest invested 0% in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 85,860 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) for 27,079 shares. Coatue Management Ltd Liability Company reported 9,133 shares.