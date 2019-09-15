Founders Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) as Market Value Rose; Bank Of America (BAC) Share Price Rose While Ftb Advisors Has Boosted Its Position

Ftb Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 16.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc bought 15,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 112,133 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.25 million, up from 96,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $30.17. About 77.14M shares traded or 41.66% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 11/05/2018 – Weekly fund flows data exposes emerging market ‘cracks’ -BAML; 23/03/2018 – Apple is working on a ‘foldable’ iPhone for release in 2020, says Bank of America; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.69 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.72 PCT AT FEBRUARY END – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Owens & Minor Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – BofA European boss to step down; 21/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – QTRLY REVENUE, NET OF INTEREST EXPENSE, INCREASED 4% TO $23.1 BILLION; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – “STRONG CLIENT ACTIVITY, COUPLED WITH A GROWING GLOBAL ECONOMY AND SOLID U.S. CONSUMER ACTIVITY, LED TO RECORD QUARTERLY EARNINGS”; 29/05/2018 – BOFA COMMERICAL LOANS HEAD SAYS CEOS ARE OPTIMISTIC ON US ECON; 23/03/2018 – Bank of America in $42 million settlement over ‘masking’ electronic trading activities with customers

Founders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc sold 2,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 95,091 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.28M, down from 97,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 4.78M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 24/05/2018 – NETFLIX PASSES DISNEY IN MARKET VALUATION; 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney shareholders reject CEO Iger’s pay plan; 13/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Investing in Disney requires patience; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Accepts Result of Non-Binding Vote; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS TALKS TO RUPERT MURDOCH ON REGULAR BASIS – CNBC; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – REORGANIZATION IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 14/03/2018 – BREAKING: Walt Disney Co; 25/05/2018 – New Star Wars attractions set to open at Disney theme parks in 2019; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – QTRLY LOWER OPERATING INCOME IN CABLE NETWORKS PRIMARILY DUE TO A LOSS AT BAMTECH AND DECREASES AT FREEFORM AND ESPN

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 31.95 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings.

Founders Capital Management Llc, which manages about $193.00 million and $281.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New by 27,241 shares to 327,573 shares, valued at $15.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88B and $1.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp Com Usd5.00 (NYSE:BBT) by 27,905 shares to 104,664 shares, valued at $5.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Iboxx Hi Yd Etf (HYG) by 3,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,399 shares, and cut its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA).

