Founders Capital Management Stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) Has Decreased as Stock Price Declined; Adell Harriman & Carpenter Increased Its Stake in Iron Mountain (IRM) as Shares Declined

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc increased its stake in Iron Mountain (IRM) by 13.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc bought 1,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 15,500 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $549.63M, up from 13,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Iron Mountain for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $33.05. About 1.56M shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 30/05/2018 – INM:IRON MOUNTAIN BUYS DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS; 12/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Iron Mountain’s Prpsd $500M Trm Ln ‘BB’; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q FFO 49c/Shr; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Maintains Its 2018 Full-Year Guidance; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Sees 2018 Revenue Growth of 7% to 9%; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Net $45M; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN BUYS DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS FOR; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN – UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO UPSIZE ITS EXISTING AUD 250 MLN SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Rev $1.04B; 30/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-IRON MOUNTAIN ACQUIRES DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS-IRM.N

Founders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 22.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc sold 16,612 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 57,569 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11 million, down from 74,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.47M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 25/05/2018 – Cisco Buyout Prompts Entrepreneur to Help Others — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – Cisco Tetration Workload Protection Extended with New Options: SaaS and Virtual Appliance; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has added Cisco Systems to its conviction list, predicting “significant” returns as the networking company embarks on share repurchasing; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Gerri Elliott Exec VP, Chief Sales/Marketing Officer; 10/05/2018 – US needs to do more to support start-ups, says ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers; 05/04/2018 – Colt Fast-Tracks the Delivery of New Services with Cisco Segment Routing and Ethernet VPN; 24/04/2018 – Orange Expands Its Open Transit Internet Network with Cisco Network Convergence System

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold IRM shares while 117 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 244.33 million shares or 1.22% less from 247.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Asset Mngmt holds 8,150 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.12% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Tru Co Of Virginia Va holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 174,738 shares. Benjamin F Edwards holds 0.03% or 8,320 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 119,968 shares. 37,322 are held by Sigma Planning. 690,225 were accumulated by Utd Automobile Association. Fjarde Ap owns 107,270 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 34,399 shares. New York-based Focused Wealth Management Inc has invested 0% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Advisors Asset Management reported 86,514 shares. Van Eck Corporation accumulated 1,054 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 571,670 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Management Lp owns 11,700 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd Co accumulated 1,548 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Iron Mountain: This 7.1% Yielding Blue-Chip Could Be Your Ticket To A Rich Retirement – Seeking Alpha” on January 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Brown Bag Portfolio March Update – Seeking Alpha” published on April 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Iron Mountain Stock Rose 15% in January – Motley Fool” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Vibranium Mountain – Seeking Alpha” published on November 15, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Screaming Strong Buy, 7.2% Yield, And 30% Upside For Iron Mountain – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 08, 2018.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39M and $514.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 8,429 shares to 82,185 shares, valued at $4.41 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 261 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,972 shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Elec (NYSE:EMR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stack Financial Mngmt stated it has 954,208 shares or 6.17% of all its holdings. Hl Svcs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 2.35M shares or 1.95% of all its holdings. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mngmt, -based fund reported 140,109 shares. Adell Harriman & Carpenter owns 237,839 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 0.68% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Proffitt And Goodson Inc invested in 32,109 shares. The New York-based Independent Investors Incorporated has invested 0.47% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Intersect Limited Liability Co owns 75,931 shares. Synovus Corporation holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 504,530 shares. Santa Barbara Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 2.87% stake. Narwhal Capital Mgmt holds 1.84% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 156,723 shares. Farmers And Merchants Investments Inc invested in 0.95% or 262,805 shares. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank invested 0.26% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hexavest holds 1.22% or 1.78 million shares. 100,672 were reported by Private Asset Mngmt Inc.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.06 billion for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Factors to Consider Ahead of Cisco’s (CSCO) Q3 Earnings – Nasdaq” on May 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: VLO, AVGO, CSCO – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Best Spot to Buy Cisco Stock – Nasdaq” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco to lay off 488 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.