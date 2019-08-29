Founders Capital Management Raised Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $608,868; As Owens Ill (OI) Shares Declined, Spitfire Capital Has Lowered Its Holding by $473,778

Founders Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc bought 5,204 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 140,185 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.53M, up from 134,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $138.07. About 4.95 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – Disabled Gamers Get a New Controller From Microsoft; 17/05/2018 – Zerto Announces Microsoft as Global Sponsor of ZertoCON 2018; 25/04/2018 – Unitrends Launches Aggressively Priced VM Backup Solution Dedicated to VMware Administrators; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft Veteran Rich Ciapala Joins Kasisto as Senior Vice President of Engineering; 19/03/2018 – TeleSign SMS Messaging Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Marketing; 16/05/2018 – GoodData Announces Advancements to Security Framework to Ensure Customer Compliance; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $8.95B-$9.15B; 26/03/2018 – Coutts banker quits after report of harassment complaints in 2015; 13/03/2018 – The figure was cited by plaintiffs suing Microsoft for systematically denying pay raises or promotions to women; 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson is leaving as Microsoft reorganizes

Spitfire Capital Llc decreased its stake in Owens Ill Inc (OI) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc sold 26,321 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.29% . The hedge fund held 465,102 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.83 million, down from 491,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Owens Ill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.05. About 178,779 shares traded. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 8.02% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 30/04/2018 – Atlantic Investment Management, Inc. Reports 5.1% Stake In Owens-Illinois; 24/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF A QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q DATED APRIL 24, 2018; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – CLOSURE IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR ON OR AFTER JULY 18, 2018; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – NO SUBSTANTIVE IMPACT ON COMPANY’S ADJUSTED EARNINGS OR CASH TAXES IS EXPECTED IN 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (Ol) Investors; 16/05/2018 – O-l Announces Plant Closure in Atlanta; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – APPROXIMATELY 250 PEOPLE WILL BE IMPACTED IN ATLANTA PLANT CLOSURE; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC Ol.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $2.65; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – EXPECTS CASH PROVIDED BY CONTINUING OPERATING ACTIVITIES FOR 2018 TO BE APPROXIMATELY $800 MLN; 26/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC Ol.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD

Founders Capital Management Llc, which manages about $193.00M and $272.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 16,612 shares to 57,569 shares, valued at $3.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd owns 612,641 shares. Woodmont Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Com reported 2.01% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd stated it has 1.35% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 405,100 were reported by Louisiana State Employees Retirement. Investec Asset Management North America accumulated 312,242 shares or 3.48% of the stock. Peregrine Asset Advisers reported 0.71% stake. Staley Advisers owns 670,067 shares or 5.85% of their US portfolio. Putnam Fl Inv Management Com reported 354,368 shares or 3.51% of all its holdings. Markston International Lc reported 4.89% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Centurylink Management invested in 77,271 shares or 3.72% of the stock. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands invested in 2.16% or 99,500 shares. 35,844 are owned by Sns Fin Grp Limited Liability Company. Harbour Inv Mgmt Limited has 6.63% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 76,163 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 3.28% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Deltec Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 147,900 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/12/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, GOOGL, DXC, RDCM – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft clarifies voice data privacy policy – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 27, 2019 : ZNGA, CTL, MSFT, COMM, WMB, CSCO, SAN, BABA, AAPL, DXC, GE, INTC – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/05/2019: ON, SOHU, SPNS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $182,876 activity. The insider Williams Carol A bought $122,110.

More notable recent Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Owens-Illinois: A Cautionary Tale Of Unchecked M&A – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CANG, OIBR.C, SE and VNET among tech movers – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Volatility 101: Should Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) Shares Have Dropped 49%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Owens-Illinois Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.