Founders Capital Management Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Lowered by $348,056; As Suncor Energy (SU) Shares Declined, Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Has Upped by $2.37 Million Its Position

Founders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc sold 2,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 95,091 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.28M, down from 97,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 6.58 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 17/05/2018 – Disney, Legoland Lure More Visitors as SeaWorld Attendance Drops; 25/04/2018 – Disney•Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 08/03/2018 – Disney Shareholders Won’t Endorse CEO Robert Iger’s Compensation Plans; 17/04/2018 – Reimagine Well: Adapting Disney Theme Parks “Architecture of Reassurance” into an “Architecture of Healing”; 08/05/2018 – Suzanne Barlyn: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources @LianaBaker; 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Any Offer For Sky If Disney Buys Fox; 26/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney operator girds for 1% dent to net profit; 23/05/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Confirms That It May Challenge Disney Over Fox: DealBook Briefing; 05/03/2018 – Family Cruises: On a Disney Cruise, It’s a Stressful World (After All)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc (SU) by 128.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd bought 76,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The hedge fund held 136,221 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.25M, up from 59,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $29.98. About 2.19M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CAN EXPECT TO SEE DIVIDENDS RISING YEAR ON YEAR; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS ONE OF THREE SYNCRUDE COKERS IS DOWN; 19/04/2018 – $SU.CA: Suncor oil refinery spews 8.5 tons a year of cyanide gas over low-income north Denver neighborhoods, state records show; 16/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Suncor sees first-quarter Syncrude production hit on maintenance work; 02/05/2018 – Suncor Energy reports voting results from Annual General Meeting; 02/05/2018 – After Hours With Trudeau, Suncor CEO Confident on Trans Mountain; 20/04/2018 – Colorado counties sue Exxon, Suncor over climate change; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR MOVED SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND FORWARD FOR PIPELINE ISSUE; 29/05/2018 – MFS International Growth Fund Cuts Suncor Energy

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $899.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1,138 shares to 15,202 shares, valued at $4.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 2.17 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,415 shares, and cut its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.96 billion for 30.16 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Founders Capital Management Llc, which manages about $193.00M and $281.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New by 27,241 shares to 327,573 shares, valued at $15.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thomasville Commercial Bank owns 3.92% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 162,075 shares. Community And Inv holds 72,730 shares or 1.25% of its portfolio. Broad Run Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 1.85% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 304,811 shares. Legacy Cap holds 7,291 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 2.7% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 88,122 shares. Primecap Mgmt Ca holds 0.33% or 3.23M shares in its portfolio. 17,730 are held by Stillwater Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability. Peregrine Asset Advisers owns 3,531 shares. Beese Fulmer Management Inc stated it has 114,459 shares or 3.03% of all its holdings. Cortland Advisers Ltd Liability Co reported 6.05% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Northstar Asset Mngmt Limited Co reported 0.78% stake. Liberty Capital Management accumulated 29,386 shares or 1.84% of the stock. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Llc owns 0.1% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 5,414 shares. Cambridge Trust Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 32,191 shares. 1,776 are owned by Terril Brothers.