Founders Capital Management Position in Cisco Systems (CSCO) Trimmed as Stock Price Declined; As Blackstone Group LP (BX) Market Value Rose, Walnut Private Equity Partners Increased by $459,000 Its Position

Founders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 22.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc sold 16,612 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 57,569 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11M, down from 74,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 25.88M shares traded or 19.45% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr; 23/03/2018 – Cisco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – CISCO NAMES MARK GARRETT TO BOARD; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.8%; 16/05/2018 – Cisco: Provision for Income Taxes Includes $11.1B Charge Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act for 9 Mos Ended April 28; 24/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins speaks at VivaTech 2018 amid heightened cybersecurity concerns; 14/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tariff Tweet Turn, Broadcom’s Way Forward, Cisco’s Turnaround — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 18/04/2018 – Virtual Instruments Extends Cisco Integration to AppDynamics

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc bought 13,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 618,500 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.63 million, up from 605,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $48.81. About 3.96 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 04/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE: VEHICLE HAS ANCHOR $20B CONTRIBUTION BY PIF; 14/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE-BACKED GEMS SAID TO PLAN LONDON IPO OVER STAKE SALE; 08/03/2018 – SAUDI PIF CEO SAYS SEES GREAT POTENTIAL IN BLACKSTONE JV; 19/03/2018 – Blackstone Hires Michael McRaith, Former Director of the U.S. Treasury’s Federal Insurance Office, as Managing Director in; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE 1Q ECONOMIC EPS 65C, EST. 45C; 13/03/2018 – KKR Is Said to Mull $2.8 Billion Sale of U.K.’s Cognita Schools; 22/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – FRP HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ-FRPH) ANNOUNCES CONTRACT TO SELL ITS INDUSTRIAL WAREHOUSE PORTFOLIO TO BLACKSTONE FOR $358.9 MILLION; 21/03/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (March 21); 16/03/2018 – Mosman in Talks With Blackstone Oil and Gas to Increase Arkoma Stake; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES TO BE ACQUIRED BY BLACKSTONE FOR $33.50 PER SHARE IN $4.8 BILLION TRANSACTION

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitchell Capital Mgmt has invested 0.86% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma owns 101,153 shares. Northstar Asset Management Ltd reported 9,934 shares. Wellington Shields And Limited Liability Corp owns 35,572 shares. Wharton Business Gru Lc has invested 1.55% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Virtu Finance Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Monroe National Bank And Mi reported 5,810 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability invested in 0.17% or 199,839 shares. Wesbanco Bancorp Incorporated holds 0.9% or 332,173 shares. Agf reported 0.25% stake. Troy Asset Ltd reported 0.39% stake. 44,182 are held by Intrust Bancshares Na. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.82% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Illinois-based Cibc Natl Bank Usa has invested 0.22% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Colony Gru Lc holds 614,929 shares.

Founders Capital Management Llc, which manages about $193.00M and $272.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 65,275 shares to 162,763 shares, valued at $11.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 15,104 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,617 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $144.96M and $133.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Llc (NYSE:KKR) by 38,235 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $9.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shanda Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 261,240 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss reported 59,921 shares. 387,615 are owned by Martin Currie Limited. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Com holds 47,353 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv invested in 186,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Bank Of Montreal Can owns 0.63% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 21.12M shares. Artemis Mngmt Llp holds 0.43% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 1.07 million shares. Timber Hill Limited Company stated it has 6,000 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 0.05% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Benjamin F Edwards & holds 867 shares or 0% of its portfolio. United Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Corp holds 173,957 shares. New Vernon Inv Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.11% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Gofen And Glossberg Lc Il reported 7,110 shares. Fcg Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.1% stake. Oak Ridge Investments Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% stake.