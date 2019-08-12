Founders Capital Management Position in Carmax (KMX) Lifted as Share Price Rose; Smead Capital Management Trimmed Its Aflac (AFL) Stake by $9.21 Million; Stock Price Rose

Smead Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc sold 184,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 2.09M shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.34 million, down from 2.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.15 billion market cap company. It closed at $52.88 lastly. It is down 13.62% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500.

Founders Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 66.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc bought 65,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 162,763 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.36 million, up from 97,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.91B market cap company. It closed at $84.03 lastly. It is down 16.87% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500.

More notable recent CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CarMax Inc (KMX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CarMax skids 7% as Wedbush cites weakening metrics – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Chuck Akre Comments on CarMax – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CarMax +4% after comfortable profit beat – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein L P, New York-based fund reported 274,137 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 160,446 shares. National Bank & Trust has 4,269 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Eqis Management accumulated 8,547 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, Old National Savings Bank In has 0.42% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 115,838 shares. Cibc Mkts Inc holds 0.01% or 19,439 shares. Huntington National Bank holds 0% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) or 1,388 shares. Steinberg Asset stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Co accumulated 448,410 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 6,723 shares stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management stated it has 72,900 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 4 were reported by Whittier Tru Company Of Nevada. Country Club Trust Commerce Na invested 0.04% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking invested 0.1% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Founders Capital Management Llc, which manages about $193.00 million and $272.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Pfd (NYSE:SWJ) by 17,080 shares to 61,946 shares, valued at $1.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, up 4.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $799.60M for 12.24 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.42% negative EPS growth.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $99,659 activity.

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03 million and $1.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 14,140 shares to 1.54M shares, valued at $75.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AFL, Agilent, Allergan, Barrick Gold, Cognex, Hilton, Lloyds, MetLife, Slack, Wingstop and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Aflac Q2 EPS beats, reaffirms 2019 guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Raymond James a little less bullish on Aflac – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “8 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Buy Now No Matter What – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beaumont Finance Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.04% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 8,233 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Lc invested in 15,974 shares. Telemus Cap Limited Com invested in 12,175 shares. Moreover, Kistler has 0.4% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Security Financial Bank Of So Dak has 25,042 shares for 1.57% of their portfolio. Victory Cap Management reported 0.71% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Waverton Inv Ltd reported 11,711 shares stake. Smithbridge Asset Mngmt Incorporated De invested in 16,906 shares. Covington Invest reported 115,510 shares or 1.95% of all its holdings. 226 were reported by Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Com. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank has invested 0.04% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Patten And Patten Tn has 5,762 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Pggm Invs holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 1.98M shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Com invested in 99,909 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Edgestream Partners Limited Partnership invested in 0.04% or 5,146 shares.