Founders Capital Management Position in Apple Computer (AAPL) Has Lifted as Shares Rose; Hollencrest Securities Position In Tableau Software Class A (DATA) Was Boosted

Founders Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (AAPL) by 53.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc bought 8,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 23,183 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40M, up from 15,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $3.27 during the last trading session, reaching $208.8. About 14.76 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/04/2018 – Adobe, Apple, and Google are among the few tech companies with the smallest pay gaps. #EqualPayDay via @CNBCMakeIt; 02/04/2018 – Bloomberg TV: BREAKING: Apple is planning to use its own chips in Mac computers beginning as early as 2020, replacing; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft will be part of government drone pilots, but Amazon was left out; 02/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple may be fighting, but they have actually enabled each other’s success for years; 09/05/2018 – Toyota pours $22bn in R&D as Apple and Google close in; 25/05/2018 – Volkswagen to Join Apple For Autonomous Project; 29/05/2018 – ILIAD TO PARTNER WITH APPLE IN ITALY; 09/04/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple likely to face fine for unfair practices in South Korea; 10/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs and Apple Plan to Offer a New Credit Card; 02/04/2018 – Former Apple exec Doug Field, formerly in charge, has been reassigned

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc Class A (DATA) by 301.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 116,534 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The institutional investor held 155,160 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.75 million, up from 38,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80 billion market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 19C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $83; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Introduces New Subscription Offerings to Help Organizations Scale Analytics to their Entire Workforces; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss $46.5M; 14/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q REV. $224.0M, EST. $217.9M; 22/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $108; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Rev $246.2M; 11/04/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $100

Founders Capital Management Llc, which manages about $193.00M and $272.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 16,612 shares to 57,569 shares, valued at $3.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $743.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 985 shares to 1,266 shares, valued at $451,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Total International B (BNDX) by 6,629 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,629 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY).