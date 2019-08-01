Founders Capital Management Lifted Stake in Carmax (KMX); Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Gabalex Capital Management Cut Its Holding by $3.78 Million

Gabalex Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 11.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.49 million, down from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $944.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $208.35. About 34.49 million shares traded or 27.73% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/05/2018 – U.S. JURY ISSUES APPLE-SAMSUNG VERDICT IN SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA; 26/04/2018 – Apple to start paying Irish back taxes; 12/04/2018 – Apple HomePod Disappoints With Slow Sales After Debut (Correct); 23/04/2018 – EU launches in-depth probe into Apple’s purchase of Shazam; 14/05/2018 – ‘Alexa’ has become a less popular baby name since Amazon launched Echo ‘Siri,’ Apple’s virtual assistant, has never been a popular name; 30/04/2018 – Cirrus Logic: A Relief Rally for This Apple Supplier? — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Apple announced its most expensive handset to date in September and struggled to meet initial orders; 12/04/2018 – United Continental Customers Can Use a Personal Laptop, Apple iOS Device or Android Device to Access a Library of Complimentary Movies and TV Shows; 25/05/2018 – Apple sees steep increase in U.S. national security requests; 15/03/2018 – Apple supplier Jabil’s revenue rises 19 percent

Founders Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 66.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc bought 65,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 162,763 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.36 million, up from 97,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $86.38. About 504,576 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 0% or 7,785 shares. Commerce Bank invested in 0% or 4,269 shares. 3,314 are owned by Advisor Partners Limited Company. Cordasco Financial Network accumulated 0.01% or 121 shares. Parkside Bancorp Trust accumulated 121 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Co Ltd stated it has 29,588 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 32,672 were reported by Bancshares Of Nova Scotia. Destination Wealth reported 0% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Markel has 5.75% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 4.91 million shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk holds 409,198 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.04% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Eaton Vance Management holds 0% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) or 6,723 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Epoch Inv Prtnrs Inc reported 835,436 shares. Athena Advisors Ltd Company has invested 0.12% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Founders Capital Management Llc, which manages about $193.00 million and $272.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Inc (NYSE:MDT) by 46,584 shares to 14,991 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75M and $346.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 25,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $4.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.