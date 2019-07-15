Founders Capital Management Increases Holding in Home Depot (HD); Stamps Com (STMP) Position Held by Barry Investment Advisors Llc

Barry Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Stamps Com Inc (STMP) by 66.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barry Investment Advisors Llc bought 21,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 77.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 52,639 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29M, up from 31,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barry Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Stamps Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $822.20M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $47.48. About 245,367 shares traded. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 82.31% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.74% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.73-EPS $8.70; 17/05/2018 – Stamps.com Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM SEES FY ADJ EPS $9.60 TO $10.60, EST. $9.17; 19/04/2018 – DJ Stampscom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STMP); 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q Rev $133.6M; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM 1Q ADJ EPS $2.54, EST. $1.90; 07/03/2018 Stamps.com Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 15; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE TO BE IN A RANGE OF APPROXIMATELY $530 MLN TO $560 MLN; 22/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Integrates with Reverb.com, the World’s Most Popular Music Gear Website; 04/04/2018 – ShippingEasy Integrates with Online Marketplace Bonanza

Founders Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc bought 1,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,955 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.05 million, up from 40,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $217.9. About 1.67 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 14/03/2018 – HBI And The Home Depot Foundation Partner To Tackle Labor Shortage; 24/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot, police say; 25/04/2018 – KXAN News: #BREAKING: #Dallas Officer Rogelio Santander has died from his injuries. The other officer and Home Depot; 13/03/2018 – ecobee Expands into Smart Home Solutions with ecobee Switch+, Brings Voice Control to Every Room; 22/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Home Depot – 03/22/2018 04:23 PM; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N FY SHR VIEW $9.44, REV VIEW $107.83 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: THURSDAY: Speaker Ryan to Visit Home Depot Headquarters in Atlanta; 08/03/2018 – BECERRA SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO RESOLVES ALLEGATIONS THAT HOME DEPOT THREW OUT CUSTOMER RECORDS WITHOUT FIRST RENDERING PERSONAL INFORMATION UNREADABLE; 15/03/2018 – Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 16/04/2018 – Home Depot May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 20th Straight Gain

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 65 investors sold STMP shares while 60 reduced holdings. only 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 14.36 million shares or 16.57% less from 17.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas-based United Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 2,814 shares. Cap Int Investors owns 57,100 shares. Federated Incorporated Pa reported 31,111 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De reported 0% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Invesco Limited has 44,780 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt Inc invested in 1,241 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners holds 0.01% or 1,448 shares in its portfolio. Platinum Mgmt Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Dupont Cap Mgmt holds 4,318 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). State Common Retirement Fund reported 21,700 shares stake. Jump Trading Limited Liability Corporation has 0.08% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Bogle Investment Ltd Partnership De reported 0.93% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 11,509 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $172,200 activity. Habiger David C bought $49,980 worth of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) on Thursday, March 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bowling Port Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 33,277 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. 22,507 were accumulated by Bartlett Communication Limited Liability. 489,013 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Spc invested in 12,590 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Prio Wealth Partnership accumulated 1.96% or 217,380 shares. Palladium Partners Limited Liability Corporation reported 168,522 shares. Bender Robert & Assocs holds 0.51% or 5,423 shares. 3,248 are held by Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 90,112 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt holds 1.85% or 50,875 shares. Kelly Lawrence W And Associate Ca accumulated 81,104 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Management Limited Com reported 1,360 shares. 17,400 are owned by Midas Mgmt Corp. Aviva Public Ltd Co stated it has 1.24% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Fruth Investment reported 0.67% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Founders Capital Management Llc, which manages about $193.00M and $272.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Inc (NYSE:MDT) by 46,584 shares to 14,991 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.