Founders Capital Management Increased Its Stake in J M Smucker Co New (SJM) as Stock Rose; Tygh Capital Management Maintains Stake in H&E Equipment Services (HEES)

Founders Capital Management Llc increased its stake in J M Smucker Co New (SJM) by 474.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc bought 22,302 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,004 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15 million, up from 4,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in J M Smucker Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $114.2. About 1.02M shares traded or 24.92% up from the average. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 14.27% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 04/04/2018 – L Catterton and Lang Family to Sell Ainsworth Pet Nutrition to J.M. Smucker for $1.9 Billion; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Acquisition Expands Presence in Fast-Growing Premium Pet Food Category; 06/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker drops bid to buy Conagra’s Wesson Oil after U.S. objects; 05/03/2018 – Conagra Brands: Working With J.M. Smucker to Review Options; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker, Conagra to Terminate Agreement to Acquire Wesson Oil Brand From Conagra; 07/03/2018 – Rhode Island AG: J.M. Smucker Company Withdrawing Certain Dog Food Products; 24/05/2018 – FOSSIL GROUP INC – BELGYA CURRENTLY SERVES AS VICE CHAIR AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF J.M. SMUCKER COMPANY; 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS & J.M. SMUCKER CO. TERMINATE PACT FOR WESSON OIL; 06/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore stray alert from market research firm on J.M. Smucker; 23/03/2018 – FDA:SJM RECALLS LIMITED LOT OF MILO’S KITCHEN DOG TREATS

Tygh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services Inc (HEES) by 32.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc bought 80,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 327,374 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.22 million, up from 247,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in H&E Equipment Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $990.32M market cap company. The stock increased 4.26% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $27.68. About 180,565 shares traded. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) has declined 23.26% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HEES News: 19/04/2018 – DJ H&E Equipment Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HEES); 16/05/2018 – JIANGSU BROADCASTING CABLE INFORMATION 600959.SS SAYS BOARD ELECTS GU HANDE AS CHAIRMAN; 26/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Services 1Q Rev $260.5M; 16/05/2018 – H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES INC HEES.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.275/SHR; 05/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – FUTURE FOOD T H E O F; 03/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Services Completes Acquisition Of Rental Inc.; Will Expand Presence In Alabama, Florida And Western Georgia; 04/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz CEO Bernardo Hees said Warren Buffett stepping down from its board hasn’t “really changed anything.”; 16/03/2018 – IN GENES T H E; 02/05/2018 – VEI – VEIDEKKE BUYS HANDE AS OF OSLO

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11 million and $568.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) by 31,647 shares to 48,536 shares, valued at $6.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 15,572 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,555 shares, and cut its stake in Strategic Education Inc.

Founders Capital Management Llc, which manages about $193.00M and $272.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevrontexaco Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 18,785 shares to 5,930 shares, valued at $730,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

