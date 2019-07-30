Founders Capital Management Increased Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding by $427,239; Navistar Intl New (NAV) Shareholder Jacobs Levy Equity Management Increased Its Holding by $2.76 Million as Share Price Declined

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc increased its stake in Navistar Intl Corp New (NAV) by 23.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc bought 86,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 450,165 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.54M, up from 363,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in Navistar Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $32. About 560,036 shares traded or 22.72% up from the average. Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) has declined 13.30% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.73% the S&P500. Some Historical NAV News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Navistar International Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NAV); 07/03/2018 – International Truck Unveils The lnternational® MV™ Series; 16/04/2018 – Navistar Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Volkswagen Continuously Reviews Navistar Investment and May in Future Take Actions in Connection With Investment, Including Possible Acquisition; 18/04/2018 – International Truck And IC Bus Showcase Advanced Technologies At Green Transportation Summit & Expo; 16/04/2018 – NAVISTAR: NO COMMENT ON SPECULATION VW MAY BOOST STAKE; 16/04/2018 – VW VOWG_p.DE TRUCKS CHIEF SAYS WANT TO ACHIEVE CAPITAL MARKET READINESS WITHIN 12 MONTHS; 08/03/2018 – Navistar Sees FY18 Adjusted Ebita Between $700 Million and $750 Millio; 06/03/2018 – NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL – BRAND TO NOW OFFER SEVERAL NEW PRODUCT LINES IN 2018 STARTING WITH 2015 N13 ENGINE AND 2010-2016 l6 ENGINE; 18/04/2018 – NAVISTAR DROPS AS VW SAYS ‘NOT REPORTING ANY CHANGES’ TO PLANS

Founders Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc bought 3,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 97,595 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.84M, up from 93,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $144.93. About 6.36 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS ELECTED TO BOARD; 25/04/2018 – Disney – Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland; 03/04/2018 – Will Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney help in the Sky arm-wrestle?; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passed Disney in market value and is now the most valuable media company in the world; 22/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney and Dark Horse partner for ‘Aladdin’ graphic novel prequel; 01/05/2018 – The latest Avengers installment had a historic weekend, giving Disney a record number of fast-grossing films; 27/03/2018 – Italia Independent, The Walt Disney Company Sign Eyewear Licensing Deal; 07/03/2018 – Forbes: Exclusive: Disney To Give Magic Touch To French Entertainment Complex; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Rating To Disney’s New Revolving Credit Facilities

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rockland Trust has 10,063 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. The New York-based Levin Strategies LP has invested 1.63% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 1,243 were accumulated by Blue Chip Partners. Bender Robert And Assoc holds 0.12% or 2,153 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Service has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 29,087 are owned by Mengis Cap Incorporated. Ironwood Ltd Company, Arizona-based fund reported 320 shares. Fcg Advsr Ltd stated it has 2,317 shares. Choate Inv Advisors has 17,333 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Leisure Mgmt reported 11,040 shares. Moreover, Fayerweather Charles has 1.26% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 7,318 shares. Financial Bank Of The West stated it has 31,760 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Com Of America holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 5,750 shares. Moreover, Leonard Green & Prtn Lp has 0.74% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Advisory Ser has 4,001 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Founders Capital Management Llc, which manages about $193.00 million and $272.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 16,612 shares to 57,569 shares, valued at $3.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.5 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.00, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 0 investors sold NAV shares while 2 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 473,166 shares or 6.16% less from 504,245 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 229,959 were accumulated by Stanley Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Westpac Bk holds 0% or 150,449 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0.04% or 92,758 shares.