Founders Capital Management Holding in Stanley Black & Decker Pfd (SWJ) Cut by $427,000; Fauquier Bankshares Va (FBSS) Share Value Declined While Castine Capital Management Boosted Holding by $627,620

Posted by on August 30, 2019 at 1:31 pm

Castine Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fauquier Bankshares Inc Va (FBSS) by 31.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc bought 31,381 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.01% . The institutional investor held 130,951 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70 million, up from 99,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fauquier Bankshares Inc Va for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.78M market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $20.55. About 2,255 shares traded or 6.92% up from the average. Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) has declined 3.25% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.25% the S&P500.

Founders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Pfd (SWJ) by 21.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc sold 17,080 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 61,946 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 million, down from 79,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Pfd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $25.96. About 34,417 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. JR SUB DEB 52 (NYSE:SWJ) has 0.00% since August 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Founders Capital Management Llc, which manages about $193.00 million and $272.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 65,275 shares to 162,763 shares, valued at $11.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in J M Smucker Co New (NYSE:SJM) by 22,302 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,004 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38M and $322.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity Southern Corp New (NASDAQ:LION) by 343,553 shares to 595,870 shares, valued at $16.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL) by 450,797 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 795,203 shares, and cut its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.57 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 2 investors sold FBSS shares while 5 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 727,725 shares or 0.60% less from 732,085 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP owns 20,506 shares. Moreover, Banc Funds Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.1% invested in Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS). Castine Cap Limited Co invested in 130,951 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 4,715 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fincl Bank Of America De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS). 16,000 were accumulated by Avenir. Eidelman Virant Cap, Missouri-based fund reported 79,608 shares. 1,532 were reported by Blackrock. Wellington Mgmt Group Llp accumulated 43,743 shares. United Fin Advisers Lc has 13,612 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pnc Ser Group reported 4,000 shares. Captrust Fincl holds 1,250 shares. 46,781 are owned by Salzhauer Michael. 3,553 were reported by Wells Fargo And Comm Mn.

