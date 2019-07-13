Founders Capital Management Holding in Medtronic (MDT) Decreased by $4.24 Million; Oracle (ORCL) Valuation Rose While Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Decreased Holding

Founders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Medtronic Inc (MDT) by 75.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc sold 46,584 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,991 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, down from 61,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $99.25. About 3.45M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 29/03/2018 – Medtronic’s newest spinal cord stimulator, Intellis, was approved in the U.S. last year; 09/04/2018 – Globes: Exclusive: Medtronic to buy Israeli co Visionsense for $75m; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Medtronic’s A3 Senior Unsecured and Prime-2 Comml Paper Ratings; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC IN.PACT(TM) ADMIRAL(TM) DRUG COATED BALLOON GETS FDA; 23/04/2018 – ARCA BIOPHARMA & MEDTRONIC EXTEND GENCARO CLINICAL TRIAL PACT; 11/05/2018 – Cerus Endovascular Promotes Stephen Griffin, PhD, to President; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Restorative Therapies Rev $2.13B, Up 9%; 23/05/2018 – New Medtronic Data Show Significant Blood Pressure Lowering Effect of Renal Denervation in Patients Taking Anti-Hypertensive Medication; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC – ANNOUNCES U.S. LAUNCH OF OPTISPHERE EMBOLIZATION SPHERES, A RESORBABLE EMBOLIC PLATFORM DESIGNED FOR EMBOLIZATION OF HYPERVASCULAR TUMORS; 12/03/2018 – Medtronic Receives FDA Approval for Guardian Connect Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System for People Living with Diabetes

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 194,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.43M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137.94M, down from 3.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $59.81. About 10.59 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 15/05/2018 – FiberLight Releases New Cloud Connectivity Service; 27/03/2018 – Appeals court revives Oracle’s copyright claim against Google; 11/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Increases Position in Top Analyst Firm Spend Matters April 2018 SolutionMap(SM) Rankings; 02/04/2018 – Oracle Industry Connect 2018 Draws Top Business Leaders to Share Insights and Strategies for Digital Transformation; 15/05/2018 – Australia probes claim Google harvests data, consumers pay; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q TOTAL COSTS 7.38B RUPEES; 03/04/2018 – Hitachi Consulting Elevates Oracle Partnership to Cloud Elite Status; 07/05/2018 – ORACLE CEO MARK HURD SPEAKS AT COMPANY’S HEADQUARTERS; 10/04/2018 – SantaPark Arctic World Fuels Growth and Deeper Guest Satisfaction with Oracle Hospitality Cloud; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CONCLUDES 3Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37 billion for 21.06 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fosun International Limited holds 14,655 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 186,766 shares. Fil, a Bermuda-based fund reported 15.28M shares. Scharf Invests Ltd reported 4.69% stake. Mai Cap owns 158,713 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Hanson Mcclain Inc stated it has 0.03% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Us Bankshares De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 1.68M shares. 16,126 are owned by Baker Avenue Asset Management Ltd Partnership. Meridian Invest Counsel holds 27,358 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Fiera Capital reported 9.54 million shares or 2% of all its holdings. Fred Alger Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 1,936 shares. White Pine Capital Ltd Com has invested 0.1% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Bp Pcl owns 0.57% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 276,000 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Co accumulated 4,601 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Piedmont Inv Advisors accumulated 98,132 shares.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX) by 862,601 shares to 2.92M shares, valued at $118.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 25,259 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.32M shares, and has risen its stake in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB).

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Jefferies Top Growth Stocks to Buy All Have Big-Time Catalysts – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Despite Big Market Gains, Technology Sector Expected To See Q2 Earnings Drop – Benzinga” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Oracle Corporation (ORCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Loadsmart And Oracle Collaborate To Digitize Logistics – Benzinga” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Founders Capital Management Llc, which manages about $193.00 million and $272.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 65,275 shares to 162,763 shares, valued at $11.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 15,104 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,617 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $1.18 EPS, up 0.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.60 billion for 21.03 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Analysts bullish on Boston Scientific’s plans for 75 new products by 2022 – Boston Business Journal” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FDA warns on Medtronic pump security risks – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Medtronic Announces the Pricing Terms of its Cash Tender Offers for up to $5.525 billion of Certain Outstanding Debt Securities Issued by Medtronic, Inc., Medtronic Global Holdings S.C.A. and Covidien International Finance S.A. – GlobeNewswire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On FOMC, Slack And Paris Air Show – Seeking Alpha” published on June 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shamrock Asset Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 14 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.56% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). 35,179 are held by First Mercantile. Dowling And Yahnke Limited Co holds 27,732 shares. Ipswich Inv Co Inc holds 3,862 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Chesley Taft Associate Lc owns 10,029 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Cambridge Advsr Inc accumulated 9,384 shares. Churchill Management stated it has 15,887 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Boston Family Office Limited Liability holds 0.08% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) or 7,810 shares. Bb&T Secs owns 497,243 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Sns Fincl reported 0.19% stake. Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv has 12,008 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr owns 771 shares. 42,947 are held by Griffin Asset. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 37,624 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio.