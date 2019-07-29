Founders Capital Management Has Upped Amgen (AMGN) Stake By $1.05 Million; Thiel Macro Decreased Lennar (LEN) Stake

Thiel Macro Llc decreased Lennar Corp (LEN) stake by 66.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Thiel Macro Llc sold 100,000 shares as Lennar Corp (LEN)’s stock rose 9.86%. The Thiel Macro Llc holds 50,000 shares with $2.46 million value, down from 150,000 last quarter. Lennar Corp now has $14.98B valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $47.63. About 3.00M shares traded or 1.59% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q REV. $2.98B, EST. $2.85B; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q NEW ORDERS +30%, EST. +18.9%; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Backlog $7.7B, Up 118%; 04/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: LEN, AMZN, CBS, VIAB, DPZ, PLAY & more; 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HOLDER GAMCO SENDS LETTER TO PROXY FIRM ISS; 23/05/2018 – Lennar also offers 90 days of Amazon tech services with the purchase of one of its new smart homes; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N – RECENTLY PASSED FEDERAL TAX ACT CONTINUES TO ADD ADDITIONAL MOMENTUM TO THE ECONOMIC LANDSCAPE – CEO ON CONF CALL; 25/05/2018 – South FL Bus Jrn: EXCLUSIVE: Lennar seeks to rezone farmland in Miami-Dade for 149 homes; 09/05/2018 – Amazon is working with Lennar to demo model homes that can be controlled by Alexa

Founders Capital Management Llc increased Amgen Incorporated (AMGN) stake by 59.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Founders Capital Management Llc acquired 5,580 shares as Amgen Incorporated (AMGN)’s stock declined 10.11%. The Founders Capital Management Llc holds 14,979 shares with $2.85M value, up from 9,399 last quarter. Amgen Incorporated now has $106.95 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $175.34. About 3.07 million shares traded or 9.99% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI’S PRALUENT CUTS HEART RISKS BY 15% IN STUDY; 17/04/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O TRIAL SHOWED EPISODIC MIGRAINE FREQUENCY CUT BY AT LEAST 50 PERCENT IN 30.3 PERCENT OF AIMOVIG PATIENTS VS 13.7 PERCENT OF PLACEBO GROUP; 23/03/2018 – Amgen and Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion for ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin(R)) for the Treatment of Three Types of Cancer; 24/04/2018 – Amgen expects strong demand for new migraine prevention drug; 19/04/2018 – New Novartis CEO feels heat on U.S. generics business; 26/04/2018 – Sales of Humira, which account for nearly two-thirds of the company’s total revenue, rose to $4.71 billion, beating estimates of $4.64 billion; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS APPROVAL OF AMGEN EUROPE’S BIOSIMILAR DRUG FOR TREATMENT OF BREAST AND GASTRIC CANCER; 19/03/2018 – Mersana Strengthens Bd of Directors Leadership With Appointment of Willard H. Dere, M.D., Professor at the University of Utah and Retired Chief Medical Officer of Amgen; 22/05/2018 – Amgen Announces Voting Results Of Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $415.07 million for 9.02 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 7 analysts covering Lennar (NYSE:LEN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Lennar had 15 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, June 26. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush given on Thursday, February 21. As per Tuesday, June 18, the company rating was downgraded by Raymond James. CFRA maintained it with “Hold” rating and $50 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. The stock of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, June 26 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Susquehanna. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Sunday, February 24 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, March 28.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $380,000 activity. SUGAR RONALD D sold $380,000 worth of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 7 analysts covering Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Amgen Inc had 11 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho maintained Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Cowen & Co. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Monday, February 25. BMO Capital Markets initiated Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, May 23. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Morgan Stanley maintained Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) on Monday, July 15 with “Overweight” rating.

