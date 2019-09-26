Founders Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $348,056 as Stock Rose; Providence Svc (PRSC) Holder Cardinal Capital Management Lifted Its Position by $6.02 Million

Founders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc sold 2,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 95,091 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.28M, down from 97,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $131.33. About 9.28 million shares traded or 8.37% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Disney To Restructure Into Four Business Segments With Immediate Effect — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to lead Fox after Disney deal; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO SAYS 100% FOCUSED ON GETTING DISNEY DEAL DONE; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MERGING CONSUMER PRODUCTS AND PARKS OPERATIONS UNDER ONE SEGMENT; 08/05/2018 – Disney gains after earnings beat; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – SHAREHOLDERS REJECTED TWO SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS, ONE REGARDING LOBBYING DISCLOSURE, OTHER REGARDING CO’S PROXY ACCESS BYLAW; 30/05/2018 – Trump sees media bias in handling of ‘Roseanne’ cancellation; 05/03/2018 – Family Cruises: On a Disney Cruise, It’s a Stressful World (After All); 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Be New Fox CEO After Proposed Disney Deal; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on battle with Netflix

Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Providence Svc Corp (PRSC) by 62.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc bought 105,601 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.84% . The institutional investor held 274,578 shares of the transportation services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.74M, up from 168,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Providence Svc Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $726.79M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $56.02. About 27,599 shares traded. The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC) has declined 20.28% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PRSC News: 25/04/2018 – LogistiCare Names Matthew Umscheid as Senior Vice President of Strategic Services; 11/04/2018 – PROVIDENCE SERVICE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES ORGANIZATIONAL CONSOLIDATION; 11/04/2018 – PROVIDENCE SERVICE – CONSOLIDATION EXPECTED TO TAKE ABOUT 12 MONTHS TO COMPLETE, OVER WHICH TIME IMPLEMENTATION COSTS WILL NEGATIVELY IMPACT EARNINGS; 24/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Jack Henry & Associates, The Providence Service, Farmer Brothers, comScore, Pref; 09/05/2018 – PROVIDENCE SERVICE: EXPLORING OPTIONS FOR WD SERVICES SEGMENT; 09/05/2018 – Providence Service 1Q EPS 29c; 11/04/2018 – PROVIDENCE SERVICE – AS PART OF CONSOLIDATION PROCESS, COMPANY’S CURRENT STAMFORD, CT HEADQUARTERS AND TUCSON, AZ SATELLITE OFFICE WILL BE CLOSED; 22/05/2018 – LogistiCare and National Kidney Foundation Join to End Kidney Disease; 28/03/2018 – LogistiCare Names Tim Canning as Chief Customer Officer; 11/04/2018 – Providence Service Corp Announces Organizational Consolidation to Strengthen Operational Effectiveness

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 30.40 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Founders Capital Management Llc, which manages about $193.00M and $281.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New by 27,241 shares to 327,573 shares, valued at $15.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96B and $3.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teledyne Technologies Inc (NYSE:TDY) by 14,860 shares to 362,976 shares, valued at $99.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbiz Inc (NYSE:CBZ) by 87,448 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.13 million shares, and cut its stake in B & G Foods Inc New (NYSE:BGS).