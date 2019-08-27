Founders Capital Management Has Trimmed By $880,436 Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Position; Ionic Capital Management Upped Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Position

Founders Capital Management Llc decreased Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) stake by 22.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Founders Capital Management Llc sold 16,612 shares as Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Founders Capital Management Llc holds 57,569 shares with $3.11M value, down from 74,181 last quarter. Cisco Systems Inc now has $201.62B valuation. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $47.1. About 12.69M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 17/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Says Overall Strategy Is Working (Video); 15/05/2018 – Leading Marketing Innovators from Marketo and Cisco to Keynote This Year’s BRAND INNOVATION QUEST® in Chicago; 29/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Dimension Data and Cisco Take Anti-Poaching Technology into Africa; 16/04/2018 – Park Bench Solutions Offers Optimized Provisioning for Cisco BroadSoft Platform with New odin Clone; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs TQ Delta, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 17/04/2018 – Internet networking company Cisco is looking toward a world powered by the 5G wireless standard; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Declared and Paid Cash Div of 33c/Share, or $1.6 Billion, in 3Q; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Sales, Profit Lifted by Corporate Spending on Networks; 01/05/2018 – CISCO TO BUY ACCOMPANY FOR $270M IN CASH, ASSUMED EQUITY AWARDS

Ionic Capital Management Llc increased Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) stake by 251.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ionic Capital Management Llc acquired 40,200 shares as Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO)’s stock rose 8.39%. The Ionic Capital Management Llc holds 56,200 shares with $1.60M value, up from 16,000 last quarter. Zayo Group Hldgs Inc now has $8.00B valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.88. About 1.88 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 07/05/2018 – TIERPOINT – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS TO OFFER ZAYO’S CLOUDLINK SOLUTIONS; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR EXITED ZAYO, MIC, THS, LOGM, CLNS IN 1Q: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Zayo to Establish Data Center Presence in UK; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – LIKELY ZAYO WILL HAVE ALTERNATIVES THAT WOULD ENABLE REIT CONVERSION, HAS BEGUN NEXT PHASE OF EVALUATION AND PREPARATION; 26/03/2018 – lnterdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS AUTHORIZED A SIX-MONTH SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $37; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Group: Acquisition Adds 452 Owned Route Miles, Plus Additional Leased Route Miles; 03/05/2018 – Zayo To Advance Evaluation of REIT Conversion; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q EPS 9c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of America Corporation De owns 4.97 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans has 50,267 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Incorporated reported 805,734 shares stake. 22 were reported by Cwm Llc. Zweig accumulated 177,421 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt owns 1.10M shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. First Hawaiian Bancshares reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Glenmede Comm Na has 698 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited accumulated 0.11% or 7.81 million shares. 3.93 million were reported by Parnassus Ca. Blackrock owns 0.02% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 12.52 million shares. Moore Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 1.10M shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Communication Mn, a California-based fund reported 959,204 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 256,085 shares. Clearline Cap Lp owns 114,970 shares or 1.71% of their US portfolio.

Ionic Capital Management Llc decreased Ishares Tr (IWM) stake by 9,696 shares to 41,945 valued at $6.42M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) stake by 1.30 million shares and now owns 540,000 shares. Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. B Riley Wealth Management owns 31,960 shares. Winfield Assoc invested 0.23% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hl Financial Ltd Com accumulated 2.35M shares. Accuvest Glob Advsrs stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Covington Inv holds 126,378 shares or 2.3% of its portfolio. Albert D Mason holds 0.21% or 5,372 shares. First Heartland Consultants stated it has 0.11% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1.45M shares. 10,675 are held by Weybosset Research And Ltd Company. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0.03% or 425,598 shares. Mount Vernon Associate Md holds 3.83% or 46,490 shares in its portfolio. Shoker Investment Counsel invested 2.05% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Oxbow Advsr holds 0.03% or 5,278 shares. Moreover, Homrich Berg has 0.22% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Fcg Limited Liability Company accumulated 13,938 shares or 0.25% of the stock.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity. $557,404 worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was bought by BUSH WESLEY G.

Among 8 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $54.78’s average target is 16.31% above currents $47.1 stock price. Cisco Systems had 13 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Monday, March 25 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 15 by Credit Suisse. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, August 15 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Tuesday, July 30 with “Neutral”. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Thursday, August 15. Morgan Stanley maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Thursday, August 15. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $4900 target.