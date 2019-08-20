Founders Capital Management Has Lowered Chevrontexaco (CVX) Stake by $2.31 Million as Market Value Rose; Arvest Trust Company Decreased Its Union Pacific (UNP) Holding by $15.82 Million

Arvest Trust Company decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 39.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arvest Trust Company sold 94,717 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 143,246 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.95M, down from 237,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arvest Trust Company who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $168.38. About 590,838 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 15; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CFO SAYS TARIFFS WOULD HURT U.S. JOBS; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 05:05 PM; 27/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $164 FROM $162; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC `OPTIMISTIC’ ABOUT TIGHT TRUCK MARKET; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO MISS 2019 TARGET OF 60% OPERATING RATIO; 06/04/2018 – Union Pacific Expects Charge of $85M Pretax, Or 8c/Shr, on March Redemption of Debentures and Mortgage Bond; 09/03/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018

Founders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Chevrontexaco Corp (CVX) by 76.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc sold 18,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 5,930 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $730,000, down from 24,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chevrontexaco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $116.51. About 2.02 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil fails to ride oil’s rally as Chevron powers ahead; 07/03/2018 – Chevron Would Have Significant Permian Investments With $30 Oil; 07/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-At energy summit, climate pits U.S. against Europe; 06/04/2018 – CHEVRON HAS REQUESTED EXTENSION OF CONTRACT TO OPERATE ROKAN BLOCK IN INDONESIA BEYOND 2021 -ENERGY MINISTRY OFFICIAL; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 06/03/2018 – Chevron backs 2018 production rise, eyes share buybacks; 28/05/2018 – Chevron restores production on Gulf of Mexico platforms after storm; 27/04/2018 – Mixed Oil Fortunes: Exxon Misses, Chevron Crushes Estimates; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 27/04/2018 – Chevron’s Earnings Rise as Production, Prices Increase

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fdx Inc has 0.33% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, Fifth Third Natl Bank has 0.79% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 996,683 shares. Clark Capital Mgmt Group Inc holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 308,633 shares. Oakwood Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Ca stated it has 1.89% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). L S Advsrs Inc invested in 28,815 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Bailard holds 0.16% or 21,057 shares in its portfolio. Rothschild Prtn Ltd reported 1,821 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Quadrant Cap Management Ltd Company reported 1.58% stake. Pettee Investors holds 20,904 shares or 1.62% of its portfolio. Cadence Retail Bank Na holds 1.96% or 40,610 shares in its portfolio. Pictet North America Advisors Sa holds 18,134 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Fairfield Bush & Communication invested in 1.74% or 42,531 shares. Advisory Grp Inc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Dodge And Cox accumulated 0.03% or 340,481 shares. Beddow Capital Mngmt holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 2,250 shares.

Founders Capital Management Llc, which manages about $193.00M and $272.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,204 shares to 140,185 shares, valued at $16.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,849 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,595 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New.

Arvest Trust Company, which manages about $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 12,703 shares to 493,109 shares, valued at $170.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (NYSE:FBHS) by 134,542 shares in the quarter, for a total of 341,032 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

