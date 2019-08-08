Founders Capital Management Has Cut Position in Medtronic (MDT) by $4.24 Million; Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Trimmed by $738,387 as Share Value Rose

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 2.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas sold 6,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 205,538 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.24 million, down from 211,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $138.21. About 11.75 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/03/2018 – Quorum Announces United States Expansion Plans With New Franchise Support and Integration; 15/05/2018 – Sigfox Launches Sens’it Discovery; 17/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their weaknesses; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE SERVICE; 19/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS GLOBAL VSTS CI/CD OUTAGE LASTED FOR 4 HRS; 30/05/2018 – Ziften Enters Germany with Microsoft Azure-Powered Endpoint Security Solution; Partners with Microsoft Windows Defender ATP Reseller sepago; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Kevin Scott on Quantum Machines; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET & MICROSOFT REINFORCE LONG-TERM COOPERATION ON CLOUD; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE IS NOW UP AND RUNNING

Founders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Medtronic Inc (MDT) by 75.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc sold 46,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 14,991 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, down from 61,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $140.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $102.14. About 1.43M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple, Buys More Medtronic: 13F; 09/03/2018 – REG-Medtronic Announces Cash Dividend for Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2018; 16/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC BEGINS CLINICAL STUDY OF DES FOR BIFURCATION LESIONS; 30/05/2018 – Medtronic Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Medtronic : New Indication Expands DCB Treatment for Patients With SFA Lesions Up to 360mm; 09/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–506R88070-ICD PROCEDURE-MEDTRONIC USA – 506R88070; 11/05/2018 – New Study Demonstrates Feasibility of Novel Mechanical Sensor in Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System to Detect Atrial Contractions and Restore AV Synchrony; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Sees FY19 Adj EPS $5.10-Adj EPS $5.15; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Visualase(TM) MRI-Guided Laser Ablation System to European Markets with CE Mark Approval; 07/05/2018 – Mike Weinstein to Join Medtronic as Senior Vice President of Strategy

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $1.18 EPS, up 0.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.63B for 21.64 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

Founders Capital Management Llc, which manages about $193.00M and $272.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 15,104 shares to 59,617 shares, valued at $10.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,063 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,183 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Trust Fund reported 0.53% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Private Ocean Limited Liability invested in 0% or 189 shares. Hilltop Holding Incorporated has 2,668 shares. Argent Comm holds 0.34% or 35,834 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 3.76M shares. Cornercap Counsel Incorporated, a Georgia-based fund reported 37,920 shares. Front Barnett Associates Lc invested 1.6% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Quantbot Lp owns 105,307 shares or 0.91% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Welch Forbes Limited Liability Company has 0.3% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Foyston Gordon Payne holds 416,007 shares or 7.24% of its portfolio. Roundview Ltd Liability reported 6,420 shares. Troy Asset Management owns 1.38% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 309,603 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Company stated it has 602,147 shares. Hawaii-based Ckw Fincl has invested 0.01% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shufro Rose & Com Ltd Com has 1.38% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 116,503 shares. Natixis Advisors LP stated it has 1.99% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Barrett Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 3.63% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Comm Limited holds 0.47% or 21,282 shares. Dnb Asset As invested in 3.69M shares. Tru Department Mb Bancshares N A has 45,226 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Lee Danner & Bass stated it has 108,449 shares. Callahan Advsr stated it has 3.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Baystate Wealth Ltd invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cim Mangement reported 31,083 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 5.19 million shares. Professional Advisory Inc invested in 132,704 shares or 3.14% of the stock. Comgest Global Investors Sas owns 2.68% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.04M shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.55% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Valley Natl Advisers Incorporated has 78,723 shares for 2.66% of their portfolio.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98M and $816.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 1,622 shares to 104,555 shares, valued at $20.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Elec Pwr Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 64,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 216,608 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.