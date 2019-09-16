Founders Capital Management Has Cut Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $348,056; Sta Wealth Management Decreased Its Chevron New (CVX) Position by $411,556 as Stock Rose

Sta Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 14.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc sold 3,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 19,837 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.47 million, down from 23,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $123.83. About 4.75M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – Refining margins dent Exxon, Chevron 1st-qtr results; 05/04/2018 – Kemira signs multiyear polymer supply agreement with Chevron; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO EXPECTS TO BE BREAK-EVEN AT $50 BRENT THIS YEAR; 05/03/2018 – Sharenet: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 25/04/2018 – Chevron removed executives from Venezuela after two of its workers were imprisoned over a dispute with state-owned oil company PDVSA; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS, CHEVRON TO DEVELOP, MKT RENEWABLE BASE OIL TECHNOLOGIES; 18/04/2018 – Daily Caller: Venezuela Imprisons Chevron Executives In Further Crackdown On Oil Producers; 17/04/2018 – Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/26/2018 01:03 PM; 17/04/2018 – chrisplumb: Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge

Founders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc sold 2,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 95,091 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.28 million, down from 97,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $136.3. About 2.07M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at The Walt Disney Company Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle; 11/03/2018 – Comcast disrupts Murdoch’s entertainment deal with Disney; 19/05/2018 – Hollywood’s China dreams get tangled in trade talks; 12/04/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney’s live-action ‘Mulan’ lands Gong Li, Jet Li; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – QTRLY LOWER OPERATING INCOME IN CABLE NETWORKS PRIMARILY DUE TO A LOSS AT BAMTECH AND DECREASES AT FREEFORM AND ESPN; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox, if the proposed Disney-21st Century Fox merger occurs. Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman in this scenario; 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney; 16/05/2018 – FOCUS -Netflix’s next act: feeding the service with its own movies; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN EARLY SEPT., 21CF INFORMED PARTY A IT WAS NOT INTERESTED IN ENGAGING IN DISCUSSIONS REGARDING STRATEGIC TRANSACTION UNLESS IT PROVIDED COMPELLING VALUE

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Consider Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “BMO Initiates Bullish Coverage Of Oil Majors, BP Is Top Pick – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron: A Solid Investment Option – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Chevron Corporation’s (NYSE:CVX) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59 billion for 16.38 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34 million and $422.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5,850 shares to 21,057 shares, valued at $39.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,666 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,439 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Woodstock holds 0.14% or 6,219 shares in its portfolio. Kcm Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has 1.88% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Concorde Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.18% or 2,404 shares in its portfolio. London Co Of Virginia has 1.77 million shares. Tortoise Invest Management Limited Com has invested 0.11% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Grimes And Company Incorporated holds 0.28% or 29,315 shares. Murphy Cap has invested 0.94% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Colony Group Ltd Liability holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 199,785 shares. Donaldson Cap Mngmt Lc reported 0.07% stake. Davy Asset Mngmt holds 1.39% or 34,551 shares in its portfolio. 1.79M are held by Clearbridge Invests Ltd Llc. Moreover, First Western Capital Mngmt has 3.9% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 2,361 shares. First Commonwealth Financial Pa has 0.5% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Wesbanco Bank & Trust has invested 1.6% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Baxter Bros reported 0.64% stake.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “4 Stocks I Like for the Next Decade – The Motley Fool” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney’s Iger leaves Apple board – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Disney May Disrupt Netflix, But Take Your Time With DIS Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Founders Capital Management Llc, which manages about $193.00M and $281.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New by 27,241 shares to 327,573 shares, valued at $15.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 31.55 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amf Pensionsforsakring has invested 2.23% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rdl holds 1.35% or 13,996 shares. Golub Grp Ltd Liability Corp reported 307,156 shares. Soros Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Glenview Bankshares Dept holds 0.87% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 15,057 shares. Whalerock Point invested 1.36% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Coho Ltd stated it has 3,029 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wesbanco Bancshares Inc reported 207,168 shares or 1.41% of all its holdings. Olstein Cap Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.99% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Contour Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 846,040 shares. Kistler holds 0.8% or 15,142 shares. Dillon Assocs holds 2.88% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 66,450 shares. Advsr Capital Ltd invested in 0.27% or 32,817 shares. 5,221 are held by Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Lc. Alphamark Advisors Llc owns 0.06% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 964 shares.