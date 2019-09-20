Founders Capital Management Has Cut Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position by $348,056; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined While Advisor Partners Raised by $685,266 Its Position

Advisor Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 3.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc bought 362 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 10,706 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.27M, up from 10,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $889.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $28.13 during the last trading session, reaching $1793.37. About 3.84 million shares traded or 18.34% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/04/2018 – Amazon collects as much data on us as any of the other platforms. But it solves real problems for users, earning their trust; 31/03/2018 – Sound waves offer new way to lock doors and secure payments; 03/05/2018 – New York Post: Jeff Bezos confirms plans to spend his billions like a Bond villain; 23/04/2018 – GLENVIEW’S ROBBINS SAYS AMAZON ENTRY IN PHARMAC ISN’T IMMINENT; 01/05/2018 – Sen. Bernie Sanders jumps on the Amazon-bashing train with a tweet, echoing President Trump’s criticism of the e-commerce giant; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-Uber hires top Amazon voice executive as product head as Daniel Graf departs- Recode; 20/03/2018 – Essential: This week @Amazon is offering Essential Phone – including the new Amazon-exclusive Halo Gray edition – for only; 16/03/2018 – BREAKING NEWS FROM CNBC’S CHRISTINA FARR: AMAZON IS HIRING A FORMER FDA OFFICIAL TO WORK ON ITS SECRETIVE HEALTH TECH BUSINESS; 07/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 24/04/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Amazon.com considers tie-up with home shopping network Evine Live, says Tech Crunch

Founders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc sold 2,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 95,091 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.28M, down from 97,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $132.63. About 12.87 million shares traded or 50.74% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast Prepping Offer for Fox Assets to Top Disney (Video); 09/05/2018 – CMO Today: Disney Upbeat on Fox Deal; Facebook Management Reshuffle; Google I/O Announcements; 04/04/2018 – Walt Disney CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 08/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast in lieu of a bidding war; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News to ease Murdoch fears; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 billion bid for Fox; 02/04/2018 – ESPN SAYS ITS DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SUBSCRIPTION STREAMING SERVICE ESPN+ WILL LAUNCH ON APRIL 12 FOR A SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF $4.99/MONTH; 14/03/2018 – Disney announces strategic reorganization, effective immediately; 13/03/2018 – Investing in Disney requires a healthy dose of patience: @JimCramer

Founders Capital Management Llc, which manages about $193.00M and $281.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New by 27,241 shares to 327,573 shares, valued at $15.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Apriem Advsr has 4,780 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Finance Incorporated holds 0.5% or 8.02M shares. Hsbc Public Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.15M shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Advsr Cap Mgmt Llc holds 0.27% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 32,817 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans accumulated 385,920 shares. Alberta Inv Mgmt Corporation reported 0.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mechanics Retail Bank Trust Department owns 14,244 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Livingston Gp Asset Mgmt Commerce (Operating As Southport Cap Management) has 0.85% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 13,453 shares. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh reported 50,854 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc invested 3.04% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Everett Harris & Ca accumulated 1.14M shares. Burt Wealth stated it has 4,889 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Segment Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 15,964 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Weiss Asset Mgmt LP has 1,501 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Disney World Will Still Feel Hurricane Dorian’s Sting – The Motley Fool” on September 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Disney’s Iger Out As Apple Board Member – Benzinga” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney upsizes tender offer, announces early results – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.90B for 30.70 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bluefin Trading Ltd reported 307 shares. Dnb Asset As has 65,994 shares. Spectrum Asset Mngmt Incorporated (Nb Ca) reported 260 shares. International Group Inc reported 158,693 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md holds 4.19% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 15.74 million shares. Patten & Patten Tn invested in 839 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,203 shares. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt has 0.78% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 17,991 were reported by Ardevora Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 3,767 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Banque Pictet And Cie accumulated 296,686 shares or 10.34% of the stock. Prentiss Smith & accumulated 0.26% or 207 shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel owns 10,374 shares for 1.68% of their portfolio. Beach Invest Mngmt Limited Co owns 1,249 shares.

Advisor Partners Llc, which manages about $240.00M and $820.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris International In (NYSE:PM) by 5,319 shares to 35,167 shares, valued at $2.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) by 70,012 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,961 shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corporati (NYSE:OXY).