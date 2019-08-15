Founders Capital Management Has Boosted J M Smucker Co New (SJM) Position by $2.59 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Wolverine Asset Management Has Decreased Ellington Residential Mtg Re (EARN) Stake by $4.27 Million as Share Price Declined

Wolverine Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ellington Residential Mtg Re (EARN) by 92.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 388,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.57% . The hedge fund held 32,567 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $387,000, down from 420,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ellington Residential Mtg Re for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $131.15M market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.52. About 12,793 shares traded. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) has risen 1.70% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EARN News: 24/05/2018 – Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences; 14/03/2018 – Football Rumors: WR Bruce Ellington Re-Signs With Texans; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EARN); 07/05/2018 – GUANGDONG ELLINGTON ELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGY 603328.SS SAYS CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER PLANS TO CUT UP TO 6.0 PCT STAKE IN THE COMPANY BETWEEN MAY 29 AND NOV 24; 20/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Key Energy Services, XOMA, Goldman Sachs BDC, Echo Global Logistics, Ellington R; 03/05/2018 – ELLINGTON RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE REIT – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE DECREASED TO $13.90 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, FROM $14.45 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 07/03/2018 Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend for the First Quarter of 2018; 03/05/2018 – Ellington Residential Mtg 1Q Loss/Shr 30c

Founders Capital Management Llc increased its stake in J M Smucker Co New (SJM) by 474.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc bought 22,302 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% . The institutional investor held 27,004 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15M, up from 4,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in J M Smucker Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $113.13. About 118,215 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 0.14% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 24/05/2018 – FOSSIL GROUP INC – BELGYA CURRENTLY SERVES AS VICE CHAIR AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF J.M. SMUCKER COMPANY; 06/03/2018 – J M SMUCKER – MUTUALLY DETERMINED WITH CONAGRA IT IS “NOT IN BEST INTEREST” TO EXPEND MORE TIME & RESOURCES TO CHALLENGE FTC’S ADMINISTRATIVE COMPLAINT; 04/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO – COMPANY ANTICIPATES ACQUIRED BUSINESS TO CONTRIBUTE NET SALES OF ABOUT $800 MLN IN FIRST FULL YEAR AFTER CLOSING TRANSACTION; 04/04/2018 – L Catterton and Lang Family to Sell Ainsworth Pet Nutrition to J.M. Smucker for $1.9 Billion; 04/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO – TRANSACTION VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN, AFTER AN ESTIMATED TAX BENEFIT OF $200 MLN; 14/05/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Completes Acquisition of Ainsworth Pet Nutrition, LLC, Maker of Rachael Ray™ Nutrish® Pet Food; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Ainsworth Acquisition Strengthens Current Pet Food Portfolio; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Determined With Conagra That Not in Best Interest to Expend Resources to Challenge FTC; 04/04/2018 – J.M. SMUCKER EXPLORING STRATEGIC OPTIONS FOR U.S. BAKING UNIT; 05/03/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER SAYS REVIEWING COMPLAINT, WORKING WITH CONAGRA

More notable recent Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What You Should Know About Kellogg Company’s (NYSE:K) 3.6% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) Have The Makings Of Another Dividend Aristocrat? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) CEO Larry Penn on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Walmart, Alibaba Earnings Help Lighten The Mood On Wall Street – Benzinga” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

