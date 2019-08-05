Founders Capital Management Has Boosted Its J M Smucker Co New (SJM) Stake by $2.59 Million; Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) Holder Carlson Capital LP Decreased Its Position

Carlson Capital LP decreased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) by 92.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP sold 735,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% . The hedge fund held 63,400 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 million, down from 798,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $50.67. About 259,399 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 6 TO 7 PCT; 05/04/2018 U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENT SAYS MAKES FINAL FINDING THAT TOOL CHESTS AND CABINETS FROM CHINA, VIETNAM ARE DUMPED IN U.S. MARKET; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 59C; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.63, REV VIEW $5.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS: $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 19/04/2018 – DJ Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBHS); 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS BOOSTS YR EPS FORECAST; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference

Founders Capital Management Llc increased its stake in J M Smucker Co New (SJM) by 474.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc bought 22,302 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% . The institutional investor held 27,004 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15M, up from 4,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in J M Smucker Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $111.69. About 52,831 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 0.14% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 05/04/2018 – JM Smucker to buy Ainsworth Pet Nutrition for $1.7 billion, and may sell Pillsbury; 20/04/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Declares Dividend And Announces Annual Meeting Date; 01/05/2018 – The J.M. Smucker Company Announces Leadership Changes In Pet Business; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: No Assurance Exploration of Strategic Options Will Result in Transaction or Other Action; 06/03/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER CO.: TERMINATION OF PACT TO BUY WESSON® OIL; 14/05/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Completes Acquisition Of Ainsworth Pet Nutrition, LLC, Maker Of Rachael Ray(TM) Nutrish(R) Pet Food; 04/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO – COMPANY ANTICIPATES ACQUIRED BUSINESS TO CONTRIBUTE NET SALES OF ABOUT $800 MLN IN FIRST FULL YEAR AFTER CLOSING TRANSACTION; 05/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO SJM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $146; 05/03/2018 U.S. FTC SAYS IT CHALLENGES PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CONAGRA’S WESSON COOKING OIL BRAND BY CRISCO OWNER, J.M. SMUCKER CO; 06/03/2018 – Conagra Brands And The J.M. Smucker Company Terminate Agreement For Sale Of Wesson Oil Business

Founders Capital Management Llc, which manages about $193.00M and $272.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Inc (NYSE:MDT) by 46,584 shares to 14,991 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Expected Dividend Increases In July 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM): Is It A Good Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Taco Bell Is Facing a “Tortillapocalypse” – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold SJM shares while 187 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 85.29 million shares or 4.95% less from 89.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diversified Trust reported 0.02% stake. Winch Advisory Services Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 32 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Com invested 0% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability, Georgia-based fund reported 90,833 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 7,223 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 264,672 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.05% or 9,522 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0.1% or 60,588 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts holds 26,573 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 12,143 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Uss Management Ltd stated it has 236,100 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley reported 434,729 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sun Life Fincl has invested 0% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Vanguard Grp Incorporated invested in 12.28M shares.

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59 billion and $5.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 32,893 shares to 110,443 shares, valued at $16.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 306,472 shares in the quarter, for a total of 776,614 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

More notable recent Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “Will Fortune Brands (FBHS) Disappoint This Earnings Season? – Zacks.com” on April 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Lakewood Capital Managementâ€™s Latest Moves – Yahoo Finance” published on May 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For April 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 02, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Therma-Tru Named Brand Used Most Often by Remodelers – Business Wire” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $93,924 activity.