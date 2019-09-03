Founders Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Carmax (KMX); Hahn Capital Management Lowered Pioneer Natural Resources (ROST) Stake by $539.42 Million

Hahn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (ROST) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc sold 5,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 400,150 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.25 billion, down from 405,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Resources for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $105.02. About 1.88M shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 22/05/2018 – Ross Stores Inc expected to post earnings of $1.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores 1Q Net $418.3M; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES SEES 2Q EPS 95C TO 99C, EST. $1.03; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2019 SHR $3.92 TO $4.05 INCLUDING ITEMS; 12/03/2018 – Ross Stores Added 23 Ross Dress for Less and Six DD’s DISCOUNTS in 1; 23/05/2018 – Ross Stores Announces Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: For 13 Weeks Ending May 5, Comparable-Store Sales Forecast Up 1% to 2%; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $78; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores Reports Sales Growth, Rise in Profit– Earnings Review; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY SHR VIEW $3.93 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Founders Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 66.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc bought 65,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 162,763 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.36 million, up from 97,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $82.56. About 1.29M shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q EPS 67c; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q CarMax Auto Finance Income Rose 21.9% to $101.1M; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Fitch to Rate CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; Issues Presale; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 01/05/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds CarMax, Cuts Citigroup; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Prelim Rtgs

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.03% or 49,005 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Lc holds 54,121 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. 79,146 were accumulated by Asset Mgmt Advsr. Turtle Creek Asset Mgmt reported 3.49% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Jnba Advisors reported 52 shares. Advisor Partners Lc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Huntington Financial Bank reported 0% stake. New Jersey-based Tradition Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.59% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Metropolitan Life Insurance Communication New York has 0.02% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). 29,588 are held by Nomura Asset Mngmt Communications Limited. The Maryland-based Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Hutchinson Capital Management Ca stated it has 150,218 shares or 3.16% of all its holdings. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 17,877 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advsr owns 2,582 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Llc owns 4,041 shares.

Founders Capital Management Llc, which manages about $193.00 million and $272.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Inc (NYSE:MDT) by 46,584 shares to 14,991 shares, valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More important recent CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com published article titled: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For August 30 – Benzinga”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should You Know About CarMax, Inc.’s (NYSE:KMX) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $805.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) by 1,726 shares to 194,848 shares, valued at $27.78B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:LH) by 56,939 shares in the quarter, for a total of 199,639 shares, and has risen its stake in Laboratory Corp. Of America Holdings (NYSE:MHK).

More notable recent Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Top Analyst Reports for U.S. Bancorp, Duke Energy & Glaxo – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “TGT or ROST: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ross Stores (ROST) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Ross Stores’s (NASDAQ:ROST) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Things You Need to Know Before Tapestry’s (TPR) Q4 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Analysts await Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ROST’s profit will be $353.75 million for 27.07 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Ross Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.91% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ROST shares while 207 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 316.93 million shares or 4.52% less from 331.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil Limited stated it has 223 shares. Kames Capital Public Limited Co accumulated 20,418 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Rowland And Co Inv Counsel Adv accumulated 8,730 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 52,869 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 0.21% stake. Clarivest Asset Mngmt owns 0.47% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 249,334 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc accumulated 68,061 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Prudential Public Limited Co holds 0.01% or 37,220 shares. Dubuque Fincl Bank & reported 0% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Moreover, Sageworth Trust Co has 0% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Company reported 1,158 shares. Amp Cap Investors Ltd invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Norinchukin Retail Bank The accumulated 0.08% or 71,422 shares. First Mercantile invested in 0.08% or 3,847 shares. Lpl Finance Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).