Founders Capital Management Boosted Stake in Carmax (KMX) as Shares Rose; As Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) Stock Value Rose, Baker Ellis Asset Management Has Upped by $1.17 Million Its Position

Founders Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 66.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc bought 65,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 162,763 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.36 million, up from 97,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $85.89. About 1.06M shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500.

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) by 123.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc bought 6,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 11,870 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13M, up from 5,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $194.52. About 2.00 million shares traded or 4.21% up from the average. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Shipments $3.13 Billion; 21/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – INCREASE QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 120% TO $1.10/SHARE, WITH A BIAS TO GROW OVER TIME; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – QTRLY DEFERRED REV BALANCE DOES NOT INCLUDE SHIPMENTS TO CUSTOMERS IN JAPAN; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $1.10/SHARE FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 24/04/2018 – Lam Research Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Lam Research; 17/05/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $4.33; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY REVENUE $2.89 BLN

Founders Capital Management Llc, which manages about $193.00 million and $272.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevrontexaco Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 18,785 shares to 5,930 shares, valued at $730,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc, which manages about $466.90 million and $359.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Etf (VGT) by 1,730 shares to 49,163 shares, valued at $9.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 26,560 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,293 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP).

