Foundation Resource Management Stake in Transocean LTD (RIG) Has Upped by $2.29 Million; Fil LTD Continues to Hold Position in Equifax (EFX)

Fil Ltd increased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 13.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd bought 42,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The institutional investor held 359,578 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.63M, up from 316,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $141.15. About 574,306 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 02/05/2018 – Equifax at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 16; 15/03/2018 – DOJ Bring Charges Against Former Equifax CIO (Audio); 28/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – BEGOR TO RESIGN FROM BOARD SEATS OF FICO AND WARBURG PINCUS PORTFOLIO COMPANIES PRIOR TO HIS START DATE OF APRIL 16; 14/03/2018 – Former Equifax data chief charged; 07/05/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – ON MAY 4, SUBMITTED STATEMENT FOR RECORD TO MULTIPLE CONGRESSIONAL COMMITTEES REGARDING CYBERSECURITY INCIDENT ANNOUNCED ON SEPT. 7, 2017; 28/03/2018 – Equifax: Begor Will Also Become a Member of Board; 14/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: U.S. consumer protection official puts Equifax probe on ice – sources WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Mi; 14/03/2018 – SEC Says Ying Was Next In Line to Be Equifax CIO; 14/03/2018 – Former Equifax Executive Charged With Insider Trading by S.E.C; 14/03/2018 – Love it! After $EFX internal investigation CLEARED execs of insider trading ahead of breach announcement, @SEC_Enforcement charges CIO w/ insider trading. Not a coincidence after all

Foundation Resource Management Inc increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 227.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundation Resource Management Inc bought 381,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The institutional investor held 549,211 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.52 million, up from 167,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.81. About 13.91 million shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ NORMALIZED REV. $645M, EST. $616.1M; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES DOUBLING OF OFFSHORE PROJECT SANCTIONING IN ’19; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY ACQUISITION OF; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS TRYING TO ADVANCE M&A TALKS FOR SOME RIGS; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – EXPECTS TO SETTLE COMPULSORY ACQUISITION WITH DELIVERY OF CONSIDERATION TO SONGA OFFSHORE SHAREHOLDERS ON OR ABOUT MARCH 28, 2018; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Acquires Interest in Harsh Environment Newbuild Semisubmersible; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 48c; 18/04/2018 – Transocean Ltd. Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report; 08/03/2018 TRANSOCEAN GETS APPROVAL OF SUPPLEMENTAL PROSPECTUS

Fil Ltd, which manages about $66.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aurora Mobile Ltd by 194,352 shares to 8.65 million shares, valued at $41.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fti Consulting Inc (NYSE:FCN) by 13,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,647 shares, and cut its stake in Irhythm Technologies Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold EFX shares while 126 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 109.89 million shares or 0.25% more from 109.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tocqueville Asset LP owns 2,500 shares. Brown Advisory Ltd reported 33,890 shares stake. Ameriprise Fincl invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Whittier Of Nevada owns 0% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 35 shares. Spinnaker Tru holds 4,840 shares. The Japan-based Nomura Asset Mngmt Communication Limited has invested 0.02% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Dimensional Fund LP holds 0.03% or 542,842 shares. North Star Asset Incorporated stated it has 1.23% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Blair William & Il reported 7,004 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 5,438 shares. Regions Finance accumulated 5,710 shares. Eagle Ridge Invest Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). First Republic Inv Management owns 2,209 shares. Ycg Llc holds 0.3% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) or 14,000 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The accumulated 0.02% or 111,312 shares.