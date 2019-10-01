Foundation Resource Management Position in Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Has Increased by $8.25 Million; Yorktown Management & Research Co Trimmed Mfa Financial (MFA) Stake by $2.31 Million

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc decreased its stake in Mfa Financial Inc. (MFA) by 70.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc sold 330,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.88% . The institutional investor held 140,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01M, down from 470,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Mfa Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.36. About 2.79M shares traded or 18.20% up from the average. MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) has declined 9.69% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical MFA News: 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Withdraws MFA 2004A Loc Govt Ln Prog Rev Bnd Rtg; 13/03/2018 – #BREAKING: #Russia MFA spox Zakharova: Not a single British media will continue to be working in Russia if they shut down @RT_com; 17/05/2018 – MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Preferred Dividend of $0.46875 per Share; 08/05/2018 – MFA Financial 1Q EPS 20c; 07/03/2018 MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 per Share; 19/04/2018 – “Aeroflot”, making regular flights between the Russian Federation and the United States, can stop them, as the crews have difficulty obtaining US visas – MFA RIA; 08/05/2018 – MFA Financial Book Value Per Common Share Was $7.62 as of March 31; 24/05/2018 – MFA Financial, Inc. to Participate in Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2018 Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference; 29/05/2018 – Sputnik: #SyrianArmy doesn’t need permission from US to attack terrorists – MFA

Foundation Resource Management Inc increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) by 24.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundation Resource Management Inc bought 217,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 1.11M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.79 million, up from 895,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $37.92. About 7.07 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – TOTAL CAPITAL OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT $1,200 MLN TO $1,300 MLN IN 2018; CAPITAL EXPECTED TO REMAIN $730 MLN TO $830 MLN IN 2019; 07/04/2018 – NEWMONT EXPRESSES DEEP SORROW OVER FATALITIES AT AHAFO MILL; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT- AHAFO MILL EXPANSION AND ALL SURFACE CIVIL CONSTRUCTION WORK TO REMAIN SUSPENDED UNTIL CO, AUTHORITIES ARE SATISFIED OF SAFE WORK RESUMPTION; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO & AKYEM MINES RESTARTED AFTER ACCIDENT; 14/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/04/2018 – Newmont Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Fatalities at Ahafo Mill Expansion Project in Ghana; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $2.00 AND $2.20 PER POUND IN 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Newmont Mining Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEM); 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $965 AND $1,025 PER OUNCE IN 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 16 investors sold MFA shares while 63 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 333.68 million shares or 1.17% less from 337.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.19 per share. MFA’s profit will be $85.63 million for 9.68 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by MFA Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.00% negative EPS growth.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40M and $264.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) by 49,100 shares to 130,700 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lci Industries by 6,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,680 shares, and has risen its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.