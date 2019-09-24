Foundation Resource Management Lifted Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Stake by $8.25 Million; American Express Co Com (AXP) Stock Price Rose While Crestwood Advisors Upped Holding

Crestwood Advisors Llc increased its stake in American Express Co Com (AXP) by 134.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc bought 3,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 6,837 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $844,000, up from 2,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Express Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $118.24. About 5.20M shares traded or 51.14% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS -PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.3 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB END; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Average Loans for April Were $52.9 Billion; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.3 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS STATEMENT REGARDING ORBITZ CYBER ATTACK; 26/04/2018 – American Express Co Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 16/04/2018 – American Express’ Plenti program will end on July 10 and all Plenti points will expire on that date; 12/03/2018 – EVERCOMPLIANT REPORTS INVESTMENT FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS VENTURES; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.9 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Richard Petrino Appointed Corporate Controller, Principal Accounting Officer, Effective Immediatel

Foundation Resource Management Inc increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) by 24.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundation Resource Management Inc bought 217,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 1.11M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.79 million, up from 895,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $39.85. About 5.68M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Newmont Mining Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEM); 23/03/2018 – Newmont Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 15 Months; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT FORMS NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH MAVERIX METALS; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining To Sell Royalty Portfolio to Maverix Metals; 07/04/2018 – NEWMONT EXPRESSES DEEP SORROW OVER FATALITIES AT AHAFO MILL; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – AHAFO MILL EXPANSION FIRST PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED IN H1 2019 WITH COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION EXPECTED IN H2 2019; 07/04/2018 – Newmont Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Fatalities at Ahafo Mill Expansion Project in Ghana; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Maintains FY18 Corporate-Level Production, Cost and Cap Outlook; 30/04/2018 – Goldstrike and Newmont finalize planned drill program at Plateau property in Yukon

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings.

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20B and $2.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 85,418 shares to 5,812 shares, valued at $1.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Short (CSJ) by 16,941 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 240,073 shares, and cut its stake in Energy Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLE).

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings.