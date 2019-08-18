Foundation Resource Management Has Trimmed Its Cameco (CCJ) Stake; uniQure N.V. (QURE) Had 7 Bulls

Among 7 analysts covering uniQure NV (NASDAQ:QURE), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. uniQure NV has $100 highest and $63 lowest target. $81’s average target is 42.36% above currents $56.9 stock price. uniQure NV had 18 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Guggenheim. The stock of uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Wells Fargo. SunTrust maintained the shares of QURE in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Monday, February 25. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Buy” rating and $90 target in Friday, March 15 report. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. SunTrust initiated uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) rating on Wednesday, June 19. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $76 target. Chardan Capital Markets maintained uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 25 by Chardan Capital Markets. The stock of uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) earned “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Monday, February 25. See uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) latest ratings:

30/07/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

19/06/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy New Target: $76 Initiate

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

08/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

12/04/2019 Broker: PiperJaffray Rating: Overweight New Target: $80 Initiates Coverage On

31/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

29/03/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Outperform New Target: $85 Initiates Coverage On

15/03/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Buy New Target: $90 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $81 Maintain

Foundation Resource Management Inc decreased Cameco Corp (CCJ) stake by 5.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Foundation Resource Management Inc sold 32,855 shares as Cameco Corp (CCJ)’s stock declined 15.61%. The Foundation Resource Management Inc holds 562,754 shares with $6.64 million value, down from 595,609 last quarter. Cameco Corp now has $3.26 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.24. About 2.24 million shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06; 26/03/2018 – ISOENERGY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CAMECO CORP., ORANO CANADA INC. AND JCU EXPLORATION COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN 33 MINERAL CLAIMS; 25/04/2018 – Cameco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 27/04/2018 – Cameco Expects Cash Flow in 2018 to Be Similar to 2017; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The company has market cap of $2.15 billion. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency.

The stock increased 1.57% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $56.9. About 443,315 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 07/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV QURE.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $26; 14/03/2018 – UNIQURE NV – $159 MLN OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 21/05/2018 – uniQure Presents New Data Demonstrating Clinical Benefit in Hemophilia B Patients with Pre-Existing Anti-AAV5 Neutralizing Anti; 15/05/2018 – Consonance Capital Management Buys 2.8% Position in uniQure NV; 25/04/2018 – uniQure Delivers Oral Presentation on Broad Set of Preclinical Data on AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 02/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V.: UNIQURE: PRICING OF OFFERING; 14/03/2018 – UniQure Expects IND Submission for AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease in the Second Half of 2018; 09/04/2018 – $QURE flying +15%; 18/05/2018 – uniQure Presents Preclinical Data Demonstrating Advances in the Distribution of Gene Therapy; 30/04/2018 – uniQure Announces Presentations at the Upcoming Annual Meeting of The American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT)

More notable recent uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE), The Stock That Soared 653% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “UniQure (QURE) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “uniQure Becomes Oversold (QURE) – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “uniQure Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results and Highlights Recent Company Progress – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “September 20th Options Now Available For uniQure (QURE) – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Analysts await Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.05 EPS, up 66.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.03 per share. CCJ’s profit will be $19.80 million for 41.20 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by Cameco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -266.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Cameco reports second quarter results NYSE:CCJ – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cameco Corporation (CCJ) CEO Tim Gitzel on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cameco Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “3 Stocks at 52-Week Lows: Should You Buy? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Cameco Corporation (CCJ) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.