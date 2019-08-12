Foundation Resource Management Has Trimmed Holding in Goldcorp (GG) as Share Value Were Volatile; Bank Of Nova Scotia Holds Position in Total S A (TOT)

Bank Of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Total S A (TOT) by 302.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia bought 18,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 24,177 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Total S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $48.51. About 1.10 million shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 16/05/2018 – TOTAL] COMMENTS ON U.S. STANCE REGARDING IRAN IN STATEMENT; 05/04/2018 – TOTAL: 44% RIGHTS EXERCISED FOR 2017 THIRD INTERIM DIV IN SHRS; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL SEES GAS MARKET AS MORE GLOBAL, MORE COMMODITIZED; 28/05/2018 – Total Launches Zinia 2 Development in Deep Offshore Block 17 Near Angola; 24/05/2018 – TOTAL TO HAVE OPTION TO LIFT ARCTIC LNG2 SHR TO 15%: CHALLENGES; 10/05/2018 – Clean Energy Fuels To Launch Leasing Program With Support From Total; 20/03/2018 – TOTAL’S MATEILLE SAYS LNG MKT GETTING GLOBAL; 10/05/2018 – Clean Energy Fuels: Total to Provide Up to $100M Credit Support for Program; 14/03/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: Total: Annual Shareholders’ Meeting to Be Held on June 1st, 2018; 10/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia: Saudi Aramco and Total Sign a Memorandum of Understanding to Build a Giant Petrochemical Complex

Foundation Resource Management Inc decreased its stake in Goldcorp Inc (GG) by 5.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundation Resource Management Inc sold 38,829 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 675,629 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.73 million, down from 714,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc who had been investing in Goldcorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $11.19 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical GG News: 25/04/2018 – Goldcorp 1Q EPS 8c; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP INC – PROGRAM TO IMPLEMENT $250 MLN OF SUSTAINABLE ANNUAL EFFICIENCIES BY MIDDLE OF 2018 IS ON TRACK; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander SA Buys New 1.5% Position in Goldcorp; 26/04/2018 – GOLDCORP COSTS TO FALL `QUITE APPRECIABLY’ IN 2ND HALF: CEO; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP PROVIDES FIRST QUARTER 2018 EXPLORATION UPDATE; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Adds Goldcorp, Exits Halliburton, Cuts Amgen: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in and Goldcorp Sign Collaboration Agreement; 10/05/2018 – WHEATON RELEASES GOLDCORP GUARANTEE UNDER SILVER PURCHASE PACT; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander Adds Goldcorp, Exits D.R. Horton: 13F; 06/03/2018 GOLDCORP DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.02 PER SHARE

Bank Of Nova Scotia, which manages about $25.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) by 19,667 shares to 168,403 shares, valued at $4.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ) by 20,742 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,060 shares, and cut its stake in Cme Group Inc (Prn) (NASDAQ:CME).

