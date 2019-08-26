Foundation Resource Management Has Trimmed Cameco (CCJ) Stake by $361,405; Shares Declined; Tiger Legatus Capital Management Has Lifted Holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) by $5.04 Million

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 160% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The hedge fund held 130,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $45.07. About 1.51M shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 03/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES-INTENDS TO USE ABOUT $728 MLN OF NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, WITH PROCEEDS FROM DEBT FINANCING, TO FINANCE PENDING DST SYSTEMS DEAL; 11/04/2018 – SS&C Marks Momentum Post Salentica Acquisition; 08/05/2018 – Cantillon Adds Facebook, Cuts Bitauto, Buys More SS&C: 13F; 23/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL -IN ACCORDANCE WITH PANEL STATEMENT 2018/3, DEADLINE REFERRED TO FIDESSA OFFER CEASED TO APPLY IN RELATION TO SS&C; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES CONFIRMS IT DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa confirms SS&C and lon counterbids in takeover battle; 20/04/2018 – Ireland’s lon Investment approaches UK’s Fidessa for potential deal; 13/04/2018 – DST Systems in Separation Agreement With CFO Gregg Wm. Givens in Connection With Sale of Co. to SS&C; 03/04/2018 – SS&C Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 20/04/2018 – Fidessa scraps Temenos deal and agrees takeover by lon

Foundation Resource Management Inc decreased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundation Resource Management Inc sold 32,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The institutional investor held 562,754 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.64M, down from 595,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.21% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $8.42. About 2.64 million shares traded or 8.38% up from the average. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont has 0.04% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 14,664 shares. The Georgia-based Suntrust Banks has invested 0.03% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Tributary Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.19% or 42,100 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup stated it has 54,569 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Gp stated it has 0.01% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Price T Rowe Associate Md invested 0.18% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Massachusetts Fin Ma stated it has 0.03% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Clark Cap Mgmt Gru accumulated 570,460 shares. Westpac Bk Corporation reported 15,936 shares. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Life Insur has 0.28% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 29,015 shares. Bb&T Securities Lc accumulated 6,497 shares. Oak Ridge Invs Lc invested in 0.19% or 46,913 shares. Envestnet Asset Management has 0.01% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 153,987 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Limited invested in 1.14% or 1.91M shares. 9,822 are owned by Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Co.

More notable recent SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “SS&C’s Black Diamond Wealth Platform Integrates with RIA in a Box’s MyRIACompliance Software to Provide Real-Time Updates – PRNewswire” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 29, 2019 : ILMN, NXPI, NTR, SBAC, WCN, ARE, ACGL, SSNC, ITUB, VNO, RE, PKI – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/30/2019: SSNC,RNG,IT – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Jumps: Stock Rises 6.3% – Nasdaq” published on February 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$44.21, Is SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Analysts await Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, up 66.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.03 per share. CCJ’s profit will be $19.82M for 42.10 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Cameco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -266.67% EPS growth.