Foundation Resource Management Has Lowered Franklin Res (BEN) Position By $798,006; Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Sentiment Is 1.16

Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.64, from 1.8 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 74 hedge funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 64 sold and reduced their holdings in Boingo Wireless Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 57.16 million shares, up from 39.47 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Boingo Wireless Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 38 Increased: 48 New Position: 26.

Foundation Resource Management Inc decreased Franklin Res Inc (BEN) stake by 4.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Foundation Resource Management Inc sold 24,182 shares as Franklin Res Inc (BEN)’s stock rose 5.44%. The Foundation Resource Management Inc holds 490,354 shares with $16.25M value, down from 514,536 last quarter. Franklin Res Inc now has $17.51B valuation. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $34.78. About 3.07 million shares traded or 15.82% up from the average. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 1.07% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – US Opportunities Adds Netflix; 20/03/2018 – Franklin Templeton Acquires Data Science Investment Firm Random Forest Capital; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Biotech Adds Nektar, Exits Tesaro; 16/05/2018 – Macron No Messiah as Franklin Templeton Bets on Poland Instead; 02/04/2018 – Templeton Global Income Fund (“GIM”) Announces Distribution; 26/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Franklin Resources: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot; 16/05/2018 – Macron’s Reforms No Lure for Franklin Templeton After Italy Bet; 25/04/2018 – Malaysia should look beyond ringgit to draw Chinese to sukuk market – Franklin Templeton; 20/03/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES – FOLLOWING DEAL, RANDOM FOREST TEAM WILL JOIN FRANKLIN TEMPLETON FIXED INCOME GROUP INVESTMENT TEAM; 20/03/2018 – FRANKLIN TEMPLETON BUYS DATA SCIENCE INVESTMENT FIRM RANDOM

1492 Capital Management Llc holds 3.92% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. for 198,972 shares. Herald Investment Management Ltd owns 619,000 shares or 3.67% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Daruma Capital Management Llc has 2.8% invested in the company for 1.06 million shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Pembroke Management Ltd has invested 2.47% in the stock. Rk Capital Management Llc, a Colorado-based fund reported 359,422 shares.

Analysts await Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.10 earnings per share, down 300.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $-0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Boingo Wireless, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% EPS growth.

Boingo Wireless, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices. The company has market cap of $770.48 million. It designs, builds, monitors, and maintains distributed antenna systems , Wi-Fi, and small cell networks at managed and operated hotspot locations, such as airports, transportation hubs, stadiums, arenas, military bases, universities, convention centers, and office campuses in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia; and offers software applications and solutions to access its Wi-Fi network of approximately 1.5 million hotspots. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides Internet protocol television services for military servicemen and women living in the barracks of the United States army, air force, and military bases; and enables individuals to purchase Internet access at its managed and operated hotspots and select partner locations through month-to-month subscription and single-use access plans.

The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $17.73. About 357,314 shares traded. Boingo Wireless, Inc. (WIFI) has risen 6.70% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical WIFI News: 03/05/2018 – CLOVERDALE’S GATTMAN SEES 60% DOWNSIDE FOR BOINGO WIRELESS; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Rev $58.2M; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.45, REV VIEW $231.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $0.36 TO $0.48; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $227 MLN TO $234 MLN; 19/04/2018 DJ Boingo Wireless Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WIFI); 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 36c-Loss 48c; 16/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management Buys 4.5% Position in Boingo Wireless; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Loss/Shr 8c

Among 3 analysts covering Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Franklin Resources had 9 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Citigroup. The company was upgraded on Monday, April 15 by Citigroup. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, February 25 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods.

Analysts await Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 16.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.75 per share. BEN’s profit will be $317.14M for 13.80 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Franklin Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

