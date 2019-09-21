Foundation Resource Management Has Lifted Its Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Stake by $8.25 Million; Menta Capital Lowered Its Sabre (SABR) Position by $896,940; Stock Rose

Foundation Resource Management Inc increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) by 24.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundation Resource Management Inc bought 217,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 1.11M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.79M, up from 895,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $39.84. About 7.62M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500.

Menta Capital Llc decreased its stake in Sabre Corp (SABR) by 72.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc sold 40,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.54% . The hedge fund held 15,430 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $343,000, down from 56,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Sabre Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $23.11. About 1.03M shares traded. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 9.47% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 01/05/2018 – Sabre Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.39-Adj EPS $1.53; 15/03/2018 – Sabre Corp Announces Closing of Secondary Offering of Common Stk; 01/05/2018 – Sabre 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 19/03/2018 – Sabre Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 27; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Capital Buys New 1% Position in Sabre; 30/04/2018 – Lion Air signs GDS agreement with Sabre to fuel its growth strategy; 24/05/2018 – Ketchum Wins Seven EMEA SABRE Awards; 15/05/2018 – SABRE CORP SABR.O : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY; 01/05/2018 – Sabre 1Q Net $87.9M; 01/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines Migrates Virgin Amer Into Their Sabre Passenger Services System

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold SABR shares while 107 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 247.54 million shares or 2.57% more from 241.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco Ltd owns 3.75M shares. Great West Life Assurance Comm Can has 189,343 shares. Gulf International Savings Bank (Uk) Ltd accumulated 0.03% or 67,687 shares. Fundsmith Ltd Liability Partnership owns 3.63M shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Moreover, Sound Shore Mgmt Ct has 3.41% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Dupont Capital Management Corporation holds 0.01% or 24,137 shares. Pnc Grp reported 0% stake. Bahl & Gaynor, Ohio-based fund reported 52,137 shares. British Columbia Investment Management Corp has invested 0.02% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). 476,740 are held by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Amer Grp Inc Inc Inc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Piedmont Advisors reported 0.03% stake. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada reported 85,594 shares stake. Axa has 0.04% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Huntington Bankshares accumulated 1,217 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 48.57% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.35 per share. SABR’s profit will be $48.75 million for 32.10 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by Sabre Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $235.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise C by 52,471 shares to 68,181 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Everbridge Inc by 3,833 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,864 shares, and has risen its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS).