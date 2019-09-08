Foundation Resource Management Cut Stake in Conocophillips (COP) by $1.33 Million; Contravisory Investment Management Increased Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position

Foundation Resource Management Inc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundation Resource Management Inc sold 20,136 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 338,174 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.57 million, down from 358,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $53.63. About 4.36M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 11/05/2018 – PDVSA LOOKING FOR A PLACE IN VENEZUELAN WATERS TO DO SHIP-TO-SHIP TRANSFERS OF OIL TO ASIAN DESTINATIONS; 10/05/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS PDVSA WANTS TO SOLVE ISSUES WITH U.S. OIL PRODUCER CONOCOPHILLIPS THROUGH “LEGAL AND PACIFIC” AVENUES; 07/05/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 3-Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao; 10/05/2018 – Conoco says to maintain legal actions until PDVSA pays $2 bln award; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘PRETTY MUCH DONE WITH ANY LARGE DIVESTMENT PROGRAM’; 06/03/2018 CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE RYAN LANCE SAYS SHAREHOLDERS ARE ‘FRUSTRATED’ WITH THE E&P INDUSTRY; 23/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR UP TO $1.75B OF DE; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS IS IN TALKS WITH CARIBBEAN OFFICIALS OVER PDVSA; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS DID NOT RECEIVE A DIVIDEND FROM AUSTRALIA PACIFIC LNG IN FIRST QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – CURACAO READY TO BUY FUEL ON GLOBAL MARKET IF ISLA REFINERY CANNOT CONTINUE OPERATIONS- PRIME MINISTER

Contravisory Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 8500.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc bought 34,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 35,176 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91M, up from 409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 3.97 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 26/04/2018 – Moody’s says that Comcast’s firm offer for Sky will not impact ratings; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Rating To Disney’s New Revolving Credit Facilities; 14/03/2018 – $DIS announces strategic reorganization effective immediately; 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The lncredibles; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT DATED 15 MARCH 2018 WITH TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX, INC. AND WALT DISNEY; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP CMSA.O ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-ESPN’s new boss likely to be Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive- Recode; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s Incredibles 2; 26/04/2018 – Disney plays up local ties in China amid trade standoff; 06/04/2018 – DISNEY’S NEWS PLEDGE SHOWS MANDATORY SKY BID NEEDED: POLYGON

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49M and $257.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 905 shares to 22,028 shares, valued at $7.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 176,155 were reported by Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Com. S Muoio & Limited Liability Company reported 5,480 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. 4,000 were accumulated by Viking Fund Mngmt Limited Liability. Jump Trading Lc reported 13,268 shares. Aviance Partners Lc owns 13,618 shares. Tortoise Invest Limited Liability Com holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,533 shares. Osborne Ptnrs Cap Mgmt Lc holds 1.65% or 76,113 shares in its portfolio. 7,019 were accumulated by Sheets Smith Wealth Management. Fort Washington Advisors Oh has 0.76% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 608,833 shares. Contravisory Inc reported 35,176 shares. Patten & Patten Tn reported 23,063 shares. Zweig reported 62,500 shares stake. Peloton Wealth Strategists holds 1.56% or 20,280 shares in its portfolio. Schulhoff And Com invested 0.55% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Staley Capital Advisers stated it has 0.15% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Turning Bearish Into The Disney+ Exuberance – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney offering senior notes for tender offers – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s My Top Stock to Buy in August – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.5% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ConocoPhillips: Alaska Or Bust! – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ConocoPhillips Emphasizes Eagle Ford In Lower 48 Strategy – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are ConocoPhillipsâ€™s (NYSE:COP) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is ConocoPhillips’s (NYSE:COP) 2.2% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 04, 2019.