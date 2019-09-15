Foundation Resource Management Boosted Stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) by $788,344; Landscape Capital Management Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) Has Decreased by $2.20 Million as Share Value Declined

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) by 62.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 137,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.86% . The hedge fund held 83,219 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34M, down from 220,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abercrombie & Fitch Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.11B market cap company. The stock increased 3.87% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $17.71. About 2.80M shares traded. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) has declined 19.72% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ANF News: 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Sees FY18 Comparable Sales Up Low-Single Digits; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO – FOR FISCAL 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS NET SALES TO BE UP LOW-SINGLE DIGITS; 23/04/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Co. to Host Investor Day on April 25, 2018; 11/04/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Implied Volatility Surges as Shares Fall; 25/04/2018 – Abercrombie Aims to Be $5B Global Lifestyle Brand; 08/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO ANF.N : BMO RAISES PRICE TARGET TO $23 FROM $22; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH 4Q ADJ. EPS $1.38, EST. $1.12; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO ANF.N FY2018 REV VIEW $3.46 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO ANF.N Q4 GAAP SHR $1.05; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s: Abercrombie & Fitch Rating Reflects Recovery in Hollister, Abercrombie Brands

Foundation Resource Management Inc increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) by 43.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundation Resource Management Inc bought 98,543 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.24% . The institutional investor held 325,276 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.89 million, up from 226,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc who had been investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $7.69. About 1.34M shares traded. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 53.81% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q REV. $295.5M, EST. $295.0M; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore: Contracted Backlog Represents 19 Rig Years of Work; 17/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Launches Sim-Stack™ – the Industry’s First Cybernetic BOP Service; 06/03/2018 Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 15/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING INC DO.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH A NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $14; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q-End Contracted Backlog $2.2B; 29/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Drilling: John R. Bolton to Resign From Board April 8, Result of National Security Adviser Appointment; 08/05/2018 – LOEWS CORP L.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHR; 29/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE: JOHN R. BOLTON TO RESIGN FROM BD APRIL 8; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO SHELVE PLANS FOR MAERSK DRILLING UNIT IPO

Analysts await Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $0.31 EPS, down 6.06% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.33 per share. ANF’s profit will be $19.48M for 14.28 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.48 actual EPS reported by Abercrombie & Fitch Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -164.58% EPS growth.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27M and $1.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ollies Bargain Outlt Hldgs I by 7,939 shares to 20,225 shares, valued at $1.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 10,013 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,526 shares, and has risen its stake in Aarons Inc (NYSE:AAN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold ANF shares while 55 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 72.91 million shares or 1.92% more from 71.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Com has 0.05% invested in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) for 311,367 shares. 135,000 were reported by Buckingham Cap Mngmt Inc. Connecticut-based Paloma Prns Management Com has invested 0% in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Co holds 30,922 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.01% or 356,600 shares. Ftb Advsrs Inc reported 70 shares. Nomura Asset Ltd has invested 0.04% in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 11,147 shares. Northern Tru has invested 0% of its portfolio in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Kbc Gp Nv invested 0.01% in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Susquehanna Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 727,970 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp accumulated 5.64M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 59,233 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 192,861 are held by Public Sector Pension Inv Board.

More notable recent Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “American Eagle Outfitters Gets Its Wings Clipped — but It Will Soar Again – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “abercrombie kids and Nickelodeon Partner for #PlayIsLife Campaign – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why The Sell-Off In Abercrombie & Fitch Stock May Be Overdone – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 4, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street rallies after China trade comments – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 29, 2019.