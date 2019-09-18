Foundation Resource Management Boosted Position in Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) by $788,344 as Stock Value Declined; Equity Residential (EQR) Market Valuation Rose While Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raised Holding by $4.68 Million

Foundation Resource Management Inc increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) by 43.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundation Resource Management Inc bought 98,543 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.24% . The institutional investor held 325,276 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.89M, up from 226,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc who had been investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $7.86. About 1.07 million shares traded. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 53.81% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 05/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 09/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Maersk likely to shelve plans to list drilling division; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Net $19.3M; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO SHELVE PLANS FOR MAERSK DRILLING UNIT IPO; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q REV. $295.5M, EST. $295.0M; 15/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING INC DO.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH A NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $14; 29/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE: JOHN R. BOLTON TO RESIGN FROM BD APRIL 8; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Rev $295.5M; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q EPS 14c

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 335.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought 62,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 81,001 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.15 million, up from 18,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $85.26. About 1.51M shares traded or 12.87% up from the average. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q FFO 77c/Shr-FFO 81c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – LONG ISLAND CITY SUPPLY NOT IMPACTING RENTS IN MANHATTAN: EQR; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Rev $633M; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 40c; 15/03/2018 Equity Residential Declares First Quarter Dividends; Increases Annualized Dividend by 7.2%; Sets Record and Meeting Dates for; 15/03/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 50.375C; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C, EST. 77C; 25/04/2018 – EQR: ‘PRICE PRESSURE’ EXPECTED IN LA WITH NEW SUPPLY; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential’s Forecast Beats Projections — Earnings Review

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 26 investors sold EQR shares while 142 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 316.02 million shares or 0.05% less from 316.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited has 0.11% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 372,329 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Services Automobile Association holds 0.06% or 316,002 shares in its portfolio. Westwood Hldg Gru Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 7,065 shares. Vanguard Gp invested in 0.14% or 48.37 million shares. Cibc Ww Markets invested 0% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Pggm holds 2.05% or 5.38M shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com holds 0% or 1,999 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0.18% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 0.85% stake. Tiemann Lc owns 2,810 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has 621,494 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. American Inv Services, Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,917 shares. Intact Inc holds 0.12% or 44,200 shares. Gamco Et Al owns 0.01% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 19,000 shares.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $5.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 106,388 shares to 45,301 shares, valued at $2.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 29,774 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,470 shares, and cut its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.31, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 22 investors sold DO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 149.44 million shares or 3.18% more from 144.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Republic Inv Management owns 56,052 shares. Foundation Res Mgmt has invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Hsbc Holding Public Limited Company holds 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) or 123,580 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt stated it has 1,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Advisory Serv Ntwk Limited Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Calamos Advisors Llc reported 60,000 shares. Moreover, Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma has 0% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) for 700 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com invested 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). owns 48,640 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Vanguard Group Inc reported 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Us Financial Bank De accumulated 548 shares or 0% of the stock. State Street, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.88 million shares. Van Den Berg Management I holds 44,276 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 144,888 were reported by California Employees Retirement Systems.