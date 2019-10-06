Foundation Capital Trimmed Stake in Lendingclub (LC) as Stock Price Declined; Guild Investment Management Has Upped Facebook (FB) Holding

Foundation Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lendingclub Corporation (LC) by 12.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundation Capital Llc sold 1.50M shares as the company’s stock declined 6.16% . The institutional investor held 10.13M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.23 million, down from 11.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundation Capital Llc who had been investing in Lendingclub Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.62. About 1.02 million shares traded or 44.10% up from the average. LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) has declined 24.97% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.97% the S&P500. Some Historical LC News: 12/04/2018 – LENDINGCLUB NAMES BAHMAN KOOHESTANI AS CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 25/04/2018 – FTC Sues LendingClub for Misleading Consumers (Video); 25/04/2018 – FTC: Federal Trade Commission v. LendingClub Corporation – April 25, 2018; 27/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages; 08/05/2018 – LendingClub 1Q Adj EPS 1c; 09/05/2018 – Quarz Cap Management Sends Open Letter to LendingClub Outlining Proposals; 25/04/2018 – FTC: LendingClub Deducted Hundreds or Thousands of Dollars in Hidden Upfront Fees From Loans; 08/05/2018 – LENDINGCLUB SEES 2Q NET REV. $162M TO $172M, EST. $169.3M; 25/04/2018 – LendingClub Believes That the Allegations in the FTC’s Complaint Are Legally and Factually Unwarranted; 25/04/2018 – LENDINGCLUB: ALLEGATIONS IN FTC COMPLAINT FACTUALLY UNWARRANTED

Guild Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 148.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guild Investment Management Inc bought 4,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 8,086 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.56M, up from 3,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $501.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $180.45. About 10.48M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – EU PARLIAMENT TO LOOK INTO FACEBOOK ALLEGED MISUSE OF DATA; 06/04/2018 – AFP news agency: #BREAKING: Facebook to require all political ads to be labeled, sourced; 08/03/2018 – Facebook Tops YouTube for Branded Video Ads According to New Study; 13/04/2018 – Will Facebook be regulated? @karaswisher, @CaseyNewton and @kurtwagner8 discuss on this week’s #TooEmbarrassed podcast; 23/04/2018 – Investor and former Facebook employee Chamath Palihapitiya would not sell Facebook over data flap; 05/03/2018 – Facebook’s vice president of global marketing recently sent a video to top advertisers to reassure them the company takes the issue seriously; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Facebook suspends 200 apps in data misuse review; 20/03/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg just lost $9 billion in wealth $FB; 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Stephenson says deal needed in content-dependent world; 19/03/2018 – EU to investigate Facebook and Cambridge Analytica data usage

More notable recent LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “LendingClub (LC) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “LendingClub +1.0% after launching balance transfer loans – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “LendingClub Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – PRNewswire” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Are P2P Loans a Viable Investment for Your Portfolio? – Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Oportun Financial’s Upcoming IPO: What Investors Need to Know – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Analysts await LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.01 earnings per share, up 120.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. LC’s profit will be $895,009 for 290.50 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by LendingClub Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -200.00% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

