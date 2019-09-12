Foundation Capital Lowered Its Position in Lendingclub (LC) as Market Value Declined; As Chevron New (CVX) Market Valuation Rose, Hourglass Capital Has Boosted Its Holding

Foundation Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lendingclub Corporation (LC) by 12.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundation Capital Llc sold 1.50 million shares as the company’s stock declined 6.16% . The institutional investor held 10.13 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.23 million, down from 11.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundation Capital Llc who had been investing in Lendingclub Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.87. About 123,059 shares traded. LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) has declined 24.97% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.97% the S&P500. Some Historical LC News: 12/04/2018 – Bahman Koohestani Joins LendingClub from Clarivate Analytics; 25/04/2018 – LENDINGCLUB CORP – “INTENDS TO OPPOSE CLAIMS AND WORK TOWARDS AN EARLY RESOLUTION OF MATTER IN FEDERAL COURT”; 25/04/2018 – LendingClub: Appreciates Role FTC Plays in Encouraging Appropriate Standards and Best Practices; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 1% Position in LendingClub; 25/04/2018 – LendingClub Intends to Oppose the Claims and Work Towards an Early Resolution of the Matter in Federal Court; 16/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of LendingClub Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadli; 25/04/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Charges Lending Club with Deceiving Consumers; 25/04/2018 – LendingClub Responds to Federal Trade Commission Complaint; 04/05/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against LendingClub Corporation; 25/04/2018 – LENDINGCLUB: ALLEGATIONS IN FTC COMPLAINT FACTUALLY UNWARRANTED

Hourglass Capital Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 83.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc bought 25,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The hedge fund held 55,096 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.86M, up from 29,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $121.86. About 2.20M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/03/2018 – Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 10/05/2018 – GRAPHIC-As Trinidad LNG output grows, cargoes flow far afield; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 12/04/2018 – IENOVA SAYS CHEVRON UNIT MAY BUY 20% OF BC TERMINAL; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 06:50 PM; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON NORTH AMERICA HEAD SHELLEBARGER SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 21/05/2018 – Glencore Close to Buying Chevron’s Southern Africa Assets for $1 Bln -Bloomberg; 14/04/2018 – Venezuela empowers oil minister Quevedo to reform energy sector; 05/03/2018 – FP Energy: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/26/2018 01:03 PM

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92 million and $352.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 113,541 shares to 235,843 shares, valued at $6.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 37,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,001 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Optimum invested in 0.71% or 17,692 shares. Horizon Invests Lc reported 18,267 shares. Community Bankshares Na invested in 32,706 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Architects reported 0.23% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Tci Wealth Inc stated it has 1.98% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Evermay Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 5,051 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Excalibur Mgmt holds 2.17% or 18,943 shares. Evanson Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc has 0.35% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 827 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership reported 0.36% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Brandywine invested in 0.45% or 5,129 shares. Professional Advisory holds 4,000 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Abner Herrman Brock Limited Com, New Jersey-based fund reported 43,416 shares. City has 30,702 shares for 1.04% of their portfolio. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Limited Company stated it has 0.01% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold LC shares while 16 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 217.21 million shares or 37.21% less from 345.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0% in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 216 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1.47M were reported by Bank Of New York Mellon. Allen Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 167,140 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 1.15M are owned by Spark Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Moreover, Optimum Investment Advisors has 0% invested in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC). Harbourvest Ptnrs Lc invested in 3.22% or 2.57M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) for 148,657 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 0% stake. Canada Pension Plan Board accumulated 0.01% or 2.18M shares. Utd Automobile Association holds 0% or 70,999 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC). Financial Bank Of America De owns 461,358 shares. Alps Advsrs invested 0.01% in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC). Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0% of its portfolio in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC).