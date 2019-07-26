Foundation Building Materials Inc. (FBM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Lawson Products Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS)

This is a contrast between Foundation Building Materials Inc. (NYSE:FBM) and Lawson Products Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Industrial Equipment Wholesale and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foundation Building Materials Inc. 13 0.36 N/A -0.71 0.00 Lawson Products Inc. 33 1.02 N/A 0.98 38.85

Demonstrates Foundation Building Materials Inc. and Lawson Products Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foundation Building Materials Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Lawson Products Inc. 0.00% 9.1% 4.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Foundation Building Materials Inc. are 2.1 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor Lawson Products Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Foundation Building Materials Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Lawson Products Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Foundation Building Materials Inc. and Lawson Products Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Foundation Building Materials Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Lawson Products Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Foundation Building Materials Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -31.43% and an $12 average price target. Meanwhile, Lawson Products Inc.’s average price target is $37, while its potential downside is -10.48%. Based on the data given earlier, Lawson Products Inc. is looking more favorable than Foundation Building Materials Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 91% of Foundation Building Materials Inc. shares and 86.4% of Lawson Products Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.2% of Foundation Building Materials Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 20% of Lawson Products Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Foundation Building Materials Inc. 2.66% 25.4% 75.92% 64.25% 12.17% 90.73% Lawson Products Inc. 14.98% 24.18% 23.02% 22.3% 61.02% 20.25%

For the past year Foundation Building Materials Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Lawson Products Inc.

Summary

Lawson Products Inc. beats Foundation Building Materials Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Foundation Building Materials, Inc. distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Specialty Building Products and Mechanical Insulation. The Specialty Building Products segment distributes wallboard, metal framing, suspended ceiling system, and other products. It also provides wallboard accessories, stucco, and exterior insulation and finish systems, as well as tools, safety accessories, and fasteners. This segment serves non-residential, residential, and non-residential repair and remodel construction markets. The Mechanical Insulation segment distributes and fabricates commercial and industrial insulation for pipes and mechanical systems. It serves non-residential construction, non-residential repair and remodel construction, and industrial markets. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tustin, California. Foundation Building Materials, Inc. is a subsidiary of LSF9 Cypress Parent 2 LLC.