Foundation Building Materials Inc. (FBM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE:HZN)

Since Foundation Building Materials Inc. (NYSE:FBM) and Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE:HZN) are part of the Industrial Equipment Wholesale industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foundation Building Materials Inc. 14 0.36 N/A -0.68 0.00 Horizon Global Corporation 3 0.12 N/A -6.93 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Foundation Building Materials Inc. and Horizon Global Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Foundation Building Materials Inc. and Horizon Global Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foundation Building Materials Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Horizon Global Corporation 0.00% 472.9% -30.7%

Liquidity

Foundation Building Materials Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Horizon Global Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Foundation Building Materials Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Horizon Global Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Foundation Building Materials Inc. and Horizon Global Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Foundation Building Materials Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Horizon Global Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Foundation Building Materials Inc. has an average price target of $12, and a -32.51% downside potential. Horizon Global Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $2.5 consensus price target and a -37.97% potential downside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Foundation Building Materials Inc. is looking more favorable than Horizon Global Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 90.5% of Foundation Building Materials Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.4% of Horizon Global Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Foundation Building Materials Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, Horizon Global Corporation has 7.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Foundation Building Materials Inc. -1.54% -1.38% 25.07% 87.07% 18.77% 107.1% Horizon Global Corporation 21.35% 54.72% 107.22% 175.96% -9.61% 301.4%

For the past year Foundation Building Materials Inc. has weaker performance than Horizon Global Corporation

Summary

Foundation Building Materials Inc. beats Horizon Global Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

Foundation Building Materials, Inc. distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Specialty Building Products and Mechanical Insulation. The Specialty Building Products segment distributes wallboard, metal framing, suspended ceiling system, and other products. It also provides wallboard accessories, stucco, and exterior insulation and finish systems, as well as tools, safety accessories, and fasteners. This segment serves non-residential, residential, and non-residential repair and remodel construction markets. The Mechanical Insulation segment distributes and fabricates commercial and industrial insulation for pipes and mechanical systems. It serves non-residential construction, non-residential repair and remodel construction, and industrial markets. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tustin, California. Foundation Building Materials, Inc. is a subsidiary of LSF9 Cypress Parent 2 LLC.