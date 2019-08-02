Foundation Building Materials Inc. (FBM) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting Foundation Building Materials Inc. (NYSE:FBM) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Industrial Equipment Wholesale companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Foundation Building Materials Inc. has 90.5% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 79.21% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Foundation Building Materials Inc. has 0.2% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 3.82% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Foundation Building Materials Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foundation Building Materials Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 2.08% 52.88% 7.72%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Foundation Building Materials Inc. and its rivals’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Foundation Building Materials Inc. N/A 13 0.00 Industry Average 83.15M 4.00B 39.58

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Foundation Building Materials Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Foundation Building Materials Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 2.00 2.00 1.43 2.57

$12 is the average price target of Foundation Building Materials Inc., with a potential downside of -28.36%. The competitors have a potential upside of 11.08%. By having stronger average rating and higher probable upside, Foundation Building Materials Inc. make equities research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Foundation Building Materials Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Foundation Building Materials Inc. -1.54% -1.38% 25.07% 87.07% 18.77% 107.1% Industry Average 7.64% 15.68% 28.74% 39.21% 31.77% 49.10%

For the past year Foundation Building Materials Inc. has stronger performance than Foundation Building Materials Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Foundation Building Materials Inc. are 2.1 and 1.4. Competitively, Foundation Building Materials Inc.’s competitors have 2.71 and 1.38 for Current and Quick Ratio. Foundation Building Materials Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Foundation Building Materials Inc.

Dividends

Foundation Building Materials Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Foundation Building Materials, Inc. distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Specialty Building Products and Mechanical Insulation. The Specialty Building Products segment distributes wallboard, metal framing, suspended ceiling system, and other products. It also provides wallboard accessories, stucco, and exterior insulation and finish systems, as well as tools, safety accessories, and fasteners. This segment serves non-residential, residential, and non-residential repair and remodel construction markets. The Mechanical Insulation segment distributes and fabricates commercial and industrial insulation for pipes and mechanical systems. It serves non-residential construction, non-residential repair and remodel construction, and industrial markets. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tustin, California. Foundation Building Materials, Inc. is a subsidiary of LSF9 Cypress Parent 2 LLC.