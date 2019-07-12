Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (FBM) Analysts See $0.25 EPS; Matrix Service Co (MTRX)’s Sentiment Is 0.94

Analysts expect Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE:FBM) to report $0.25 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 47.06% from last quarter’s $0.17 EPS. FBM’s profit would be $10.75 million giving it 17.52 P/E if the $0.25 EPS is correct. After having $0.12 EPS previously, Foundation Building Materials, Inc.’s analysts see 108.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $17.52. About 54,498 shares traded. Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE:FBM) has risen 12.17% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.74% the S&P500. Some Historical FBM News: 09/05/2018 – FOUNDATION BUILDING MATERIALS INC FBM.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.01; 14/05/2018 – Foundation Building Materials Prices $450 Million Term Loan; 05/04/2018 Foundation Building Materials Names Rafael Colorado and Chad Lewis to Its Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B3 Rating To Foundation Building Materials Holdings Company Llc’s Proposed Term Loan; 30/05/2018 – Foundation Building Materials, Inc. to Participate in the Deutsche Bank 9th Annual Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 09/05/2018 – FBM ACTIVELY EXPLORING REFINANCING $575.0M NOTES; 09/05/2018 – Foundation Building Matls 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 09/05/2018 – Foundation Building Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 09/05/2018 – FOUNDATION BUILDING MATERIALS INC FBM.N QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.02; 30/05/2018 – Foundation Building at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6

Matrix Service Co (MTRX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.60, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 66 funds opened new or increased holdings, while 70 cut down and sold their equity positions in Matrix Service Co. The funds in our database now hold: 23.64 million shares, down from 23.80 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Matrix Service Co in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 58 Increased: 45 New Position: 21.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc holds 2.27% of its portfolio in Matrix Service Company for 340,658 shares. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp owns 634,596 shares or 1.36% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rutabaga Capital Management Llc Ma has 1.35% invested in the company for 250,402 shares. The Illinois-based Perritt Capital Management Inc has invested 0.56% in the stock. Pacific Global Investment Management Co, a California-based fund reported 92,010 shares.

The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $19.58. About 12,802 shares traded. Matrix Service Company (MTRX) has risen 23.20% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.77% the S&P500. Some Historical MTRX News: 09/05/2018 – Matrix Service 3Q Loss/Shr 19c; 10/05/2018 – MATRIX SERVICE CO- ITS SUBSIDIARY MATRIX SERVICE INC ENTERED INTO A FULL EPC CONTRACT WITH A LARGE INDEPENDENT OIL COMPANY; 19/03/2018 – Matrix Service Plans to Hold Annual Say-on-Pay Shareholder Votes; 09/05/2018 – Matrix Service 3Q Rev $245.6M; 09/05/2018 – MATRIX SERVICE 3Q REV. $245.6M; 07/03/2018 Matrix Service Begins Field Construction on Thermal Vacuum Chamber for Ball Aerospace; 09/05/2018 – MATRIX SERVICE CO MTRX.O SEES FY SHR $0.15 TO $0.20; 09/05/2018 – MATRIX SERVICE CO MTRX.O SEES FY REVENUE $1.075 BLN TO $1.1 BLN; 09/05/2018 – MATRIX SERVICE CO – BACKLOG OF $914.2 MLN AT QTR END; 26/04/2018 – Matrix Service Company Sets Date to Discuss Results for Third Quarter Fiscal 2018

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $524.50 million. The companyÂ’s Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants, natural gas fired power stations, and renewable energy installations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities. It has a 1305.67 P/E ratio. The Company’s Oil Gas & Chemical segment provides turnaround, plant maintenance, engineering, and construction services for the downstream and midstream petroleum industries; and hydro blasting, hydro excavating, chemical cleaning, and vacuum services, as well as performs work in the petrochemical, natural gas, gas processing and compression, and upstream petroleum markets.

Analysts await Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 1,333.33% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.03 per share. MTRX’s profit will be $11.52M for 11.38 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Matrix Service Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.30% EPS growth.

Foundation Building Materials, Inc. distributes building products in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $753.15 million. It operates through two divisions, Specialty Building Products and Mechanical Insulation. It currently has negative earnings. The Specialty Building Products segment distributes wallboard and accessories, metal framing, suspended ceiling systems, and other products.