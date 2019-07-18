Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (FBM) Analysts See $0.25 EPS; Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH) Shorts Lowered By 8.31%

Analysts expect Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE:FBM) to report $0.25 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 47.06% from last quarter’s $0.17 EPS. FBM’s profit would be $10.75M giving it 16.90 P/E if the $0.25 EPS is correct. After having $0.12 EPS previously, Foundation Building Materials, Inc.’s analysts see 108.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $16.9. About 158,608 shares traded. Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE:FBM) has risen 12.17% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.74% the S&P500. Some Historical FBM News: 09/05/2018 – FOUNDATION BUILDING MATERIALS INC FBM.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.01; 05/04/2018 Foundation Building Materials Names Rafael Colorado and Chad Lewis to Its Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – FOUNDATION BUILDING MATERIALS INC FBM.N QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.02; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B3 Rating To Foundation Building Materials Holdings Company Llc’s Proposed Term Loan; 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Capital Management LLC Exits Foundation Building; 09/05/2018 – FOUNDATION BUILDING 1Q ADJ EBITDA $35.0M, EST. $34.4M; 09/05/2018 – Foundation Building Matls 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Foundation Building Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBM); 09/05/2018 – FOUNDATION BUILDING MATERIALS INC – ACTIVELY EXPLORING REFINANCING OF ITS $575.0 MILLION 8.25% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2021; 30/05/2018 – Foundation Building Materials, Inc. to Participate in the Deutsche Bank 9th Annual Global Industrials and Materials Summit

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc (NYSE:ETH) had a decrease of 8.31% in short interest. ETH’s SI was 1.95 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 8.31% from 2.12M shares previously. With 290,700 avg volume, 7 days are for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc (NYSE:ETH)’s short sellers to cover ETH’s short positions. The SI to Ethan Allen Interiors Inc’s float is 7.93%. The stock decreased 2.38% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $20.54. About 77,481 shares traded. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) has risen 0.32% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ETH News: 19/03/2018 Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin trying to recover from the crypto crash over the weekend $BTC $ETH $BCH $LTC; 17/04/2018 – Ethan Allen Sees 3Q Adj EPS 10c-Adj EPS 11c; 13/04/2018 – #Ethereum also riding the crypto-rally wave, up more than 7 percent this morning $ETH; 24/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS INC ETH.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.19/SHR; 03/04/2018 – Cryptowatch: All of the major cryptocurrencies higher this morning with Ripple up more than 9% $BTC $ETH $LTC $XRP; 17/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS 10C-11C; EST. 16C; 05/04/2018 – FinTech Veteran Ethan Schwarzbach Joins inFactor To Head inFactorlQ Platform; 17/05/2018 – Farooq Kathwari Receives Ellis Island Medal of Honor; 26/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN 3Q ADJ EPS 11C; 05/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS INC – WHOLESALE SHIPMENTS INCREASED BY 7.2% TO $118.8 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

Foundation Building Materials, Inc. distributes building products in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $726.49 million. It operates through two divisions, Specialty Building Products and Mechanical Insulation. It currently has negative earnings. The Specialty Building Products segment distributes wallboard and accessories, metal framing, suspended ceiling systems, and other products.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. operates as an interior design company, and maker and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of $545.94 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Wholesale and Retail. It has a 13.68 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items, including window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.74 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 16 investors sold Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. shares while 35 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 22.87 million shares or 0.49% less from 22.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 46,900 are owned by Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity. Wells Fargo Co Mn owns 74,052 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jennison Assoc Limited Liability Com stated it has 47,449 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Yorktown Mgmt And Rech stated it has 0.06% in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 16,784 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Renaissance Techs Lc invested in 0.02% or 908,200 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) for 125 shares. Metropolitan Life Co New York has invested 0.03% in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH). Morgan Stanley holds 253,382 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 18,168 are held by Interest Gp. Meeder Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH). Paradigm Capital Mngmt accumulated 61,200 shares or 0.1% of the stock. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH). Moreover, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited has 0.01% invested in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) for 46,400 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ethan Allen Interiors had 3 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Raymond James on Monday, February 4 to “Market Perform”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, January 29 by Dougherty.

