Fosun International Ltd increased Sina Corp (SINA) stake by 1.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fosun International Ltd acquired 35,802 shares as Sina Corp (SINA)'s stock declined 13.34%. The Fosun International Ltd holds 1.97 million shares with $116.56 million value, up from 1.93 million last quarter. Sina Corp now has $3.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $43.62. About 841,306 shares traded. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 41.95% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.38% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Volaris Aviation (NYSE:VLRS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Volaris Aviation had 4 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Imperial Capital. The rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Buy” on Monday, February 25. The stock of Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, February 25. See Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) latest ratings:

06/03/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Buy Upgrade

26/02/2019 Broker: Imperial Capital Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $4.5 New Target: $11.5 Upgrade

25/02/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy New Target: $12 Upgrade

25/02/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Buy New Target: $10 Maintain

The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.72. About 68,904 shares traded. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) has risen 66.96% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.53% the S&P500.

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, S.A.B. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company has market cap of $948.85 million. As of December 31, 2016, the firm operated a fleet of 69 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 15 Airbus A319s, 44 A320s, and 10 A321s. It currently has negative earnings. It operates approximately 302 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 22 cities in the United States and Central America.

Fosun International Ltd decreased Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 3,996 shares to 23,887 valued at $3.95M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) stake by 53,718 shares and now owns 396,443 shares. Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold SINA shares while 51 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 40.40 million shares or 3.27% less from 41.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 205,501 are owned by Amundi Pioneer Asset. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership invested 0.06% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Css Limited Liability Corp Il reported 133,077 shares. Bancshares Of America Corporation De invested in 0% or 195,692 shares. Macquarie Group Inc Limited reported 3.17M shares. Sector Pension Invest Board stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Baillie Gifford holds 131,550 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank invested 0% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Alphaone Svcs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) for 780 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.01% stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested in 1,276 shares or 0% of the stock. Ftb Advsrs has invested 0% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.03% or 200,000 shares in its portfolio.

Among 6 analysts covering Sina (NASDAQ:SINA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Sina had 13 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Benchmark on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”. The stock of SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Friday, May 31. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Credit Suisse. The stock of SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, March 7. Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. As per Tuesday, May 28, the company rating was downgraded by Jefferies.

