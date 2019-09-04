Fosun International LTD Upped Its Stake in Sina (SINA) as Shares Declined; Nokia (NOK) Position Maintained by Atria Investments Llc

Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in Sina Corp (SINA) by 1.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fosun International Ltd bought 35,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.25% . The institutional investor held 1.97 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.56M, up from 1.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fosun International Ltd who had been investing in Sina Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $41.44. About 1.28 million shares traded or 40.71% up from the average. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 51.52% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 18/05/2018 – BAIDU’S LU QI TO STEP DOWN AS PRESIDENT, COO: SINA.COM; 09/05/2018 – SINA CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP NET REVENUES INCREASED 59% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $438.1 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Sina 1Q Rev $440.8M; 09/05/2018 – SINA 1Q NET REV. $440.8M, EST. $433.8M; 09/05/2018 – SINA CORP QTRLY ADVERTISING REVENUES INCREASED 61% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $367.1 MLN; 23/03/2018 – CHINA FOREIGN MIN: COURTESY ON ONE SIDE ONLY LASTS SO LONG:SINA; 06/03/2018 Sina Offers Real-Time Market Information from Nasdaq to Power Portfolio Diversification; 14/05/2018 – GREENWOODS EXITED TAL, SINA, HZNP IN 1Q: 13F; 13/03/2018 – SHANGHAI GOVT SAYS TALKS WITH TESLA STILL GOING ON: SINA.COM; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Sina

Atria Investments Llc increased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 47.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc bought 167,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 523,095 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, up from 355,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.87. About 19.57 million shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 31/05/2018 – Nokia Closes Sale of Its Digital Health Business; 04/04/2018 – Times Now: Nokia 6 (2017) to be phased out in lieu of Nokia 6 (2018), confirms; 31/05/2018 – REG-Nokia announces a change in the composition of the Nokia Group Leadership Team; 31/05/2018 – Nokia Names Maria Varsellona President of Nokia Technologies; 27/04/2018 – TechnoBuffalo: Nokia X6 looks awesome for a mid-range phone; 10/04/2018 – Google is in talks to buy Nokia’s airborne broadband system, Bloomberg reports; 31/05/2018 – Nokia announces a change in the composition of the Nokia Group Leadership Team; 29/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE NOKIA WINS ITS LARGEST-EVER GSM-RAILWAY CONTRACT WITH POLISH PKP POLSKIE LINIE KOLEJOWE TO MODERNIZE CRITICAL COMMUNICATIONS NETWORK; 21/03/2018 – Northern lights Nokia and Ericsson’s […]; 26/03/2018 – Nokia Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Fosun International Ltd, which manages about $1.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 12,700 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $2.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,996 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,887 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold SINA shares while 51 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 40.40 million shares or 3.27% less from 41.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock owns 0.01% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) for 4.73 million shares. Alphaone Invest Services Limited Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) for 780 shares. Alkeon Cap Management owns 7,000 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Jpmorgan Chase And has 0% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) for 90,331 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability, a Georgia-based fund reported 9,291 shares. Pennsylvania-based Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Nomura Hldgs has 113,032 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0.01% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Andra Ap has invested 0.14% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested in 10,929 shares or 0% of the stock. Stifel reported 79,672 shares stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 35,475 shares. Parametric Port Ltd Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) for 193,345 shares. 56,000 were accumulated by Aristotle Fund L P.

