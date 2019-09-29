Fosun International LTD Trimmed Its Sina (SINA) Stake; Cyren LTD. – Ordinary Shares (CYRN) Shorts Up By 18.14%

Cyren LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:CYRN) had an increase of 18.14% in short interest. CYRN’s SI was 57,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 18.14% from 48,500 shares previously. With 30,000 avg volume, 2 days are for Cyren LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:CYRN)’s short sellers to cover CYRN’s short positions. The SI to Cyren LTD. – Ordinary Shares’s float is 0.24%. The stock increased 3.59% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.73. About 23,119 shares traded. CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) has declined 45.76% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CYRN News: 30/05/2018 – Cyren Malware Researcher to Speak at Infosecurity Europe 2018 on ‘Fileless’ Ransomware; 14/05/2018 – Cyren and Meta Networks Enter Strategic Partnership for Next Generation Network Security; 12/04/2018 – CYREN SAYS SIGNED MATERIAL CONTRACT WITH A COMPANY TO PROTECT ITS ENTERPRISE USERS – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – Cyren’s Latest Launch Takes Aim at New Cryptomining Risks and Impostor Email Threats; 30/05/2018 – Cyren Malware Researcher to Speak at lnfosecurity Europe 2018 on ‘Fileless’ Ransomware; 30/04/2018 – CYREN TO WORK WITH MICROSOFT ON PHISHING, ATTACKS IN OFFICE 365; 07/03/2018 Cyren Recognized on CRN’s 2018 Security 100 List; 18/04/2018 – Cyren Cloud Security Recognized in Cyber Defense Magazine’s Annual Awards; 22/05/2018 – CYREN 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 30/04/2018 – Cyren Announces Enhanced Security through Microsoft Office 365 Integration

Fosun International Ltd decreased Sina Corp (SINA) stake by 0.38% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fosun International Ltd sold 7,512 shares as Sina Corp (SINA)’s stock declined 38.25%. The Fosun International Ltd holds 1.96 million shares with $84.54M value, down from 1.97M last quarter. Sina Corp now has $2.68B valuation. The stock decreased 3.77% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $38.49. About 1.40 million shares traded or 52.38% up from the average. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 51.52% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 06/03/2018 Sina Offers Real-Time Market Information from Nasdaq to Power Portfolio Diversification; 24/05/2018 – SINA CORP SINA.O PLANNING SECONDARY LISTING IN HONG KONG, LIKELY TO TAKE PLACE IN Q4; 23/03/2018 – CHINA FOREIGN MIN: COURTESY ON ONE SIDE ONLY LASTS SO LONG:SINA; 26/04/2018 – Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 24/05/2018 – REFILE-Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 13/03/2018 – SHANGHAI GOVT SAYS TALKS WITH TESLA STILL GOING ON: SINA.COM; 09/05/2018 – Sina 1Q Rev $440.8M; 26/04/2018 – SINA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 16/04/2018 – China’s Sina Weibo reverses gay content clean-up after outcry

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Germany, Europe, Asia, Israel, and internationally. The company has market cap of $94.31 million. The firm offers CYREN WebSecurity, a solution for cloud protection of its customerÂ’s devices against Web-borne threats; CYREN EmailSecurity that frees inboxes of spam, malware, and phishing threats without blocking important business messages; and Cyber Intelligence Suite, which delivers protection from malicious IPÂ’s, phishing attacks, and malware outbreaks. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides CYREN Inbound AntiSpam that allows real-time blocking of spam and phishing in various languages or formats; CYREN Outbound AntiSpam to neutralize spam originating from within a customerÂ’s infrastructure; CYREN Embedded Antimalware, which provides protection against new and zero-hour threats; and Embedded URL Filtering Solutions to combat Web threats with a URL categorization service.

More notable recent CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Abandoned And Left For Dead, CYREN Wakes Up – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “HIMX, MAXR, OLED and SOGO among tech movers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MMSI, OLED, STOK and WEN among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Cyren Announces Rights Offering – StreetInsider.com” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Stockhouse.com‘s news article titled: “Cyren Names Vice President of Sales for Americas – Stockhouse” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Fosun International Ltd increased Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX) stake by 17,000 shares to 118,323 valued at $9.75M in 2019Q2. It also upped Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 1,613 shares and now owns 11,770 shares. Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) was raised too.

Analysts await SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 43.55% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SINA’s profit will be $24.34M for 27.49 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by SINA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.05% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Investigate SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) At US$45.05? – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-NVIDIA, LATAM Airlines, U.S. listed Chinese Stocks – Nasdaq” published on September 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Correctly Evaluating SINA’s Worth – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Recovery In Sight For Sinaâ€™s Revenues? – Forbes” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Tech Stocks You Should Avoid Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 25 investors sold SINA shares while 48 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 42.59 million shares or 5.43% more from 40.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership holds 21,581 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability reported 19,588 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.05% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Goldman Sachs Gru Inc Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Carroll Financial Assoc invested in 0% or 46 shares. Platinum Invest Mgmt holds 0.86% or 845,530 shares. Glenmede Na has invested 0% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.04% or 15,420 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) for 84,659 shares. Asset Mngmt One Co Ltd, a Japan-based fund reported 20,434 shares. Sei Invests reported 139,072 shares. Moreover, Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Management reported 0.26% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Moreover, Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Apg Asset Management Nv invested in 15,700 shares.